Who Is Austin Butler Dating Now? Here’s if Kaia Gerber’s Mom Cindy Crawford ‘Approves’ of Their Relationship

As one of Hollywood’s hottest new leading men, it’s understandable why there’s so much interest in who Austin Butler is dating now and if he has a girlfriend after his nine-year relationship with Vanessa Hudgens.

Butler—who has starred in movies like Elvis, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Dune: Part Two—opened up about his success in an interview with Vanity Fair in February 2023. “From the very beginning, when I first got on set, it was just a neat thing that I could do as a 12-year-old kid,” he said. “Then once I started going to acting class and realized there’s a craft behind it—that sort of became this addiction for me. Addiction might be a strong word, but obsession with finding honesty, really.”

He continued, “I started looking at a lot of different people’s careers. And Leo, when I was about 15, became that guy, because he’d made that transition. Every film that he chose, you could see the level of passion that he still had for the work. And that’s been a surreal thing, looking back at what my dreams were when I was 15, and then getting to work with the people that he got to work with, getting to be on set with him. There’s a lot of these pinch-me moments in my life and that’s definitely one of them.”

Butler also told The Sydney Morning Herald in March 2023 about how his role as Elvis Presley in 2022’s Elvis taught him about fame. “In a way, [Elvis has] guided me to hopefully deal with this time in my life in the healthiest way I can,” he said. “People have this idea of me that has certain shades of the real thing, but it’s not all me … Each one of us, as human beings, is much more complex than just any one idea.”

But back to who Austin Butler is dating. So…who is Austin Butler dating now? Read on for what we know about his current and ex-girlfriends.

Who is Austin Butler dating now?

Kaia Gerber (2021 – Present)

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber sparked dating rumors in December 2021 after they were photographed at a yoga class together in Los Angeles, according to photos obtained by The Daily Mail. People confirmed the relationship in December 2021, reporting that Butler and Gerber were spending time together ahead of the holidays. “She seems really happy,” a source told the magazine at the time. “All of her friends think he’s really cute.” A source also told Page Six in January 2022 that Gerber’s mother, Cindy Crawford, approved of her dating Butler. “They’re newly dating. Kaia thinks Austin is a sweetheart. They’re having a lot of fun getting to know each other,” the source said, adding that Crawford and her husband, Rande Gerber, were “supportive of the relationship and only want to see Kaia happy.”

Butler and Gerber celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together in February 2022. In photos obtained by Just Jared, the two were seen grabbing coffee and pastries together in London, England. Butler and Gerber made their red carpet debut at W magazine’s annual Best Performances party in Los Angeles in March 2022, where they were seen holding hands. Gerber was also seen kissing Butler on the cheek. Two months later, in May 2022, Butler and Gerber attended the 2022 Met Gala together. Though they walked the red carpet separately, they shared a kiss at the top of the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

In an interview with GQ in May 2022, Butler responded to paparazzi photos of him and Gerber. “If I don’t see the picture, then it doesn’t really exist to me. I don’t want to be really negative, but there’s hardly any job I despise more than paparazzi,” he said. When asked by GQ about Gerber, Butler responded, “I don’t think there’s anything I want to share about that. But thank you for providing the space.” Butler reacted to Gerber’s ex-boyfriend Jacob Elordi playing Elvis Presley after him in the movie Priscilla an interview with Variety in 2023. “I just wish him all the best,” he told Variety at the time. “We haven’t spoken, but I hope he has a great time.”

Lily-Rose Depp (2021)

Austin Butler and Lily-Rose Depp were linked in August 2021 after they were photographed kissing on a date in London, England. In photos obtained by People, Butler was seen leaning against a brick wall with his arms around Depp as she cradled his face and kissed him. Butler and Depp starred together in the 2016 movie Yoga Hosers, in which Depp played Colleen Collette and Depp played Hunter Halloway. Depp is a model and daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis.

Olivia DeJong (2020)

Austin Butler and Olivia DeJong were linked in January 2020 after they were photographed together on a date at a movie theater in Melbourne, Australia, where they were filming 2022’s Elvis. Butler played Elvis Presley in the movie, while DeJong played his wife, Priscilla Presley. Butler and DeJong continued to spark dating rumors in November 2020 after they were photographed at a beach in Gold Coast, Australia. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Butler and DeJong could be seen laying in the sun in swimsuits.

Vanessa Hudgens (2011 – 2020)

Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens dated for almost nine years from 2011 to 2020. They were first linked in September 2011 after they were photographed together at the birthday part of their mutual friend Ashley Tisdale’s sister, Jennifer. (Butler and Tisdale starred in Disney Channel’s Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure, while Hudgens and Tisdale starred in the High School Musical movies.) Butler and Hudgens confirmed their relationship in February 2012 after they walked the red carpet together at Hudgens’ movie, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island.

Butler and Hudgens broke up in January 2020 after more than eight years together. “They really loved each other and have been through some of their toughest life moments together,” a source told People at the time. “Busy work schedules and travel definitely put a strain on the relationship. They were a wonderful couple and it’s really sad that it didn’t work out.” Another source added to People, “The breakup isn’t easy, but she’s not one to sit around and mope. She’s living it up and having fun. She seems really happy and excited about life, honestly.”

Butler broke his silence on his breakup from Hudgens in an interview with GQ in May 2022.”Life is full of changes, and you’ve got to find a way to constantly be evolving and growing,” he said. Hudgens broke her silence in an interview with Nylon in September 2022. “The public only sees so much. I’ve also been through two very long life-changing relationships, and no one really knows what happened except for me,” she said. . “When I write my memoir, it’ll be amazing.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in January 2023, Butler referred to Hudgens as a “friend” when talking about how she encouraged him to play Elvis Presley in 2022’s Elvis. “The month before I heard that Baz [Luhrmann] was making the movie, I was going to look at Christmas lights with a friend, and there was an Elvis Christmas song on the radio and I was singing along, and my friend looked over at me and goes, ‘You’ve got to play Elvis.’ I said, ‘Oh, that’s such a long shot,’ ” Butler said. The interview came four years after Hudgens, who was still with Butler at the time, told Live With Kelly and Ryan in 2019 about a time she and Butler were in a car singing along to an Elvis Christmas song. “He had just dyed his hair dark. He’s a natural blond, and I was looking at him and he was singing along and I was like, ‘Babe, you need to play Elvis,’ ” she said.

In January 2023, Butler credited Hudgens for “believing” he could play Elvis in an interview with The Los Angeles Times. “That’s right. I was with my partner at the time,” he said. “We’d been together for so long and she had this sort of clairvoyant moment and so I really, I owe her a lot for believing in me.” That same month, Hudgens also shaded Butler in a comment on an Instagram post of a Page Six article with the headline: “Austin Butler’s ‘Elvis’ accent is ‘genuine,’ might remain ‘forever’: voice coach.” The Instagram post included the cation, “He went to the Lady Gaga school of Oscar campaign acting.” In the comments, Hudgens wrote, “crying.”

