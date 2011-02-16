Aussie Brand Ladakh Is Bound To Be A Hit Stateside (VIDEO)

Australian womenswear brand Ladakh has been around since 1992, and when it arrives in the United States for the first time this fall, you’re going to wonder how you possibly lived without it for so long. The effortless, bohemian collection is every girl’s dream, with separates that are as easy to wear as they are to style. The Fall 2011 line features ’70s inspired dresses and wide-leg pants, colorful prints and elements of crochet and lace. We spoke to Ladakh’s “Sales Queen” about the brand’s stateside arrival, and its philosophy about fashion that’s “fresh, fast and fun.”

Video by Evan Lane