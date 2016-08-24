StyleCaster
The Street-Style Guide to Late-Summer Dressing

by
29 Start slideshow
Photo: ImaxTree

Unless your name is Rihanna, you’re probably not so eager for fall to arrive that you’re walking around in a straight-up down parka right now. Even if you happen to like the season of leather weather and dramatic foliage, you probably have the good sense to ride out the last heat wave of summer in something a little breezier.

This year, we’re particularly loving the combo of a long-sleeve shirt or light sweatshirt paired with cutoffs (ideal weekend wear), or a silk robe thrown over a mini skirt and a tank. And since you can never go wrong with denim, a jean jacket tied around your waist is an easy way to balance out the slinkiness of a slip dress, while giving you something to throw on if it gets cold.

For a little inspiration on how to balance the still-80-degree days with cooler, jacket-appropriate nights, we’ve rounded up 29 outfit ideas—one for each day left in the season—to copy from now till fall.

1 of 29

Photo: Couture Kulten

Photo: Fashion Vibe

Photo: Hey Gorjess

Photo: Always Judging

Photo: Franny Coop

Photo: Just Another

Photo: ImaxTree

Photo: Natalie Off Duty

Photo: instagram

Photo: Nadia Aboulhosn

Photo: ImaxTree
Photo: ImaxTree

Photo: Mode D'Amour

Photo: ImaxTree

Photo: Lion Heart

Photo: Kerrently

Photo: ImaxTree

Photo: I Dress Myself

Photo: Andy Heart

Photo: ImaxTree

Photo: Tsangtastic

Photo: The Fashion Guitar

Photo: Symphony of Silk

Photo: Maria Bernad

Photo: Croptopia

Photo: Luziehtan

Photo: The Tiny Closet

Photo: LellaVictoria

Photo: Kristina Magdalina

