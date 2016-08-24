The Street-Style Guide to Late-Summer Dressing

Unless your name is Rihanna, you’re probably not so eager for fall to arrive that you’re walking around in a straight-up down parka right now. Even if you happen to like the season of leather weather and dramatic foliage, you probably have the good sense to ride out the last heat wave of summer in something a little breezier.

This year, we’re particularly loving the combo of a long-sleeve shirt or light sweatshirt paired with cutoffs (ideal weekend wear), or a silk robe thrown over a mini skirt and a tank. And since you can never go wrong with denim, a jean jacket tied around your waist is an easy way to balance out the slinkiness of a slip dress, while giving you something to throw on if it gets cold.

For a little inspiration on how to balance the still-80-degree days with cooler, jacket-appropriate nights, we’ve rounded up 29 outfit ideas—one for each day left in the season—to copy from now till fall.