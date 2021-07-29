Your August 2021 Horoscope Gives Off Major Main Character Energy

Scroll To See More Images

Welcome to August, babe! Your August 2021 horoscope is filled with ups (and also some downs), but you’ll come out of it stronger and more in touch with your resilience. The beginning of this month leads up to an intense New Moon in Leo on August 8. This new moon is encouraging you to express yourself more deeply and to tap into your creativity, as well as your zest for life.

However, this new moon also sits in the middle of an intense t-square with inhibiting Saturn and unpredictable Uranus. You may feel the pressure to either break free from your restrictions or continue to uphold the traditions you’ve always known. What decision will you make? Because something’s gotta give!

By August 9, your love life will be be put to the test. As romantic Venus opposes imaginative Neptune, it may be difficult to see your relationships as they truly are, as opposed to how you want to see them. Make sure you focus on the facts, or else you’ll end up falling for the idea of something instead of the truth sitting right in front of you.

The month’s energy will begin to shift by August 11. As brainy Mercury enters analytical and organized Virgo, your intelligence may shoot through the roof. Getting work done and staying focused on your goals is exactly what Mercury in Virgo is all about. And as Venus enters harmonious and romantic Libra on August 16, a time of beauty and grace will be initiated. Venus rules over Libra and loves being in Libra, making it the perfect time to go out on a few dates if you’re single. If you’re taken, enliven your relationship with some flirtatious fun!

By August 18, a powerful moment will arise as Mercury and aggressive Mars join forces. This could increase your desire to get something important off your chest and help drive your point home. However, you might feel a little impulsive with your words, so communicate with care. As the sun opposes expansive Jupiter on August 19, you could feel larger than life, as though you can do anything and be anything you want to be. This energy is incredible adventurous, so explore as your heart desires!

The end of Leo season will culminate in a second full moon in eccentric and community-oriented Aquarius on August 22, because would you expect anything less from Leo season than not one, but TWO full moons? This one will encourage you to embrace your vision for a future that works for everybody. Multiply your power by working with likeminded individuals to bring innovation to life!

When the sun enters practical, grounded and detail-oriented Virgo, the energetic shift will encourage you to focus on your physical and mental wellbeing by prioritizing organization and routine above all. As Venus forms a trine with sturdy Saturn on August 23, this next season will bring you stability and loyalty in your relationships. Let go of the chaos and embrace peace of mind!

Read on to find out more and follow the link to your full monthly horoscope.

Aries

You might may to fight through some barriers before you find the courage to truly let yourself embrace your desires. People may disagree with you, money may come and go, but all of these obstacles are designed to be overcome. Read your full Aries horoscope here.

Taurus

This is a major month for you, so brace yourself! It begins with so much change—and things really hit the fan by August 8. This is when the New Moon in Leo will catapult your deeply personal fourth house into the future, encouraging you to create the home that you’ve always imagined for yourself. Read your full Taurus horoscope here.

Gemini

Everyone knows how much you love to talk! And lucky for you, you’ll be chatting up a storm this month. On August 8, a new moon will buzz in your third house of communication, encouraging you to harness your voice, listen to others and learn through intellectual discourse. Read your full Gemini horoscope here.

Cancer

You’ll be seeing dollar signs this month, Cancer! After all, your month kicks things off with a new moon in your second house of finances on August 8. This new moon is the perfect time to manifest the abundance you’ve been working so hard for! Read your full Cancer horoscope here.

Leo

Welcome to Leo season! Can we get a drumroll, please? As the month begins with a New Moon in Leo on August 8, you’re feeling like the main character in an epic story. This new moon will catapult you into becoming your most authentic self, but it may challenge your relationships and your career in the process. Read your full Leo horoscope here.

Virgo

This month is all about spiritual alignment, Virgo. On August 8, a deeply healing new moon will light a candle in your 12th house of intuition. However, disorganization could be distracting you from the truth your subconscious knows. Read your full Virgo horoscope here.

Libra

You’re leading a revolution this month! In fact, your August kicks off with a powerful new moon that will help you tap into your leadership skills. Taking place in your 11th house of community, this new moon is about connecting with your wider circle and enacting change that ripples throughout the world. Read your full Libra horoscope here.

Scorpio

Put on your professional pants, because this month you’ll be encouraged to take your career more seriously! As a new moon lights a forest fire in your ambitious 10th house on August 8, the cosmos are encouraging you to take authority over your life and your public image Read your full Scorpio horoscope here.

Sagittarius

The month begins with a trailblazing new moon on August 8 that urges you to feel the wind beneath your wings. Making a splash in your expansive and open-minded ninth house, this new moon is calling on you to quit obsessing over the details and simply give spontaneous opportunities a chance. Read your full Sagittarius horoscope here.

Capricorn

August begins with a new moon on August 8 that will send magic to your transformative eight house. This new moon is about rethinking your financial investments, your emotional ties and all the ways in which you spend your energy. Read your full Capricorn horoscope here.

Aquarius

As a new moon encourages closeness in your seventh house of partnership on August 8, you may be thinking more about how you can work on healthier relationship dynamics. It takes two to tango, so make sure you’re willing to become a better partner, but also remember to pick partners who meet you halfway. Read your full Aquarius horoscope here.

Pisces

The new moon on August 8 lands right in your sixth house of work and health, encouraging you to be more thoughtful about the decisions you make on a daily basis. However, becoming more productive is directly contingent on your ability to get rest and commit to self-care. Read your full Pisces horoscope here.