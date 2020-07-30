Play Taylor Swift’s “August” On Repeat, Because Your Monthly Horoscope Has Arrived

Scroll To See More Images

Welcome to Leo season, y’all—and with it, welcome to your August 2020 horoscope! Take a deep breath and roar with the lions to celebrate, because it wouldn’t be summer without Leo season. Time to belt karaoke in front of all your friends (or at least in the shower), to flirt with that cutie eyeing you across the way and wear your flashiest outfits on a Monday, just because. Get in touch with your creativity, your inner child, and whatever else makes you feel alive!

Leo season begins with a bang, and would you expect anything less? By August 3, a full moon in eccentric, worldly, and innovative Aquarius will radiate through the universe. Although a full moon is a typically an overwhelmingly emotional experience, this one will feel incredibly lucid and down-to-earth. In fact, it will give you a lot of clarity about where you are in life and where you’re headed! That said, don’t go thinking there won’t be plenty of theatrics, because this full moon opposes unpredictable Uranus, meaning it could still be full of surprises!

This month, you’ll start to speak your mind with confidence and pride when Mercury—planet of communication—enters Leo on August 4. This transit encourages so much artistic vision, so break out the arts and crafts! You might even feel like putting yourself out there more, so don’t be afraid of hitting that Instagram live button while you’re at it. Still, be careful about what you say, because Mercury in Leo will make you want to embellish the truth when you’re telling stories, and you don’t want to get called out.

Your love life and social life will both bloom with so much sentimentality and affection when Venus—planet of love and friendship—enters Cancer on August 7. Time to shoot your shot and write love letters that are sweet enough to give you a toothache! Also, despite the summer heat, it’s a great time to stay at home and cozy up with a movie, because Venus in Cancer wants you to spend time with your loved ones in your sacred space. If you’re already feeling great, why go out when you could relax on the couch?

Uranus—planet of individuality and independence—stations retrograde on August 15, where it will remain until January 14, 2021. This encourages you to hone in on what makes you you. Don’t be afraid of being yourself, because Uranus retrograde wants you to break away from whatever is holding you back from expressing your truest and most authentic self!

By the time the new moon in Leo takes place on August 18, you’ll feel especially motivated and energized about life. What have you always wanted to do, but you never really had the guts to try? Whatever it may be, this new moon in Leo wants you to go for it.

All of this is preparing you for one heck of a Virgo season, which begins on August 22. Virgo is an incredibly focused, organized and productive zodiac sign, so use this energy to cross off items on your to-do list. Virgo is also majorly analytical and loves a puzzle to solve, so what better time to listen to your favorite crime podcasts and uncover whodunnit? Leo season is fun, but Virgo season will certainly help you figure things out and get ahead.

Read on for a peek at how each zodiac sign will handle August, and follow the link to your full monthly horoscope below.

Aries

Leo season looks good on you, Aries! After all, it’s all happening while the sun is in your fifth house of fun and pleasure, so don’t be surprised if life is suddenly so much more enjoyable. Read your full Aries horoscope here.

Taurus

Leo season will have you all up in your feelings, Taurus! The sun is spending some time cozying up in your fourth house of home and family, making you feel like lying low and tending to personal matters. Read your full Taurus horoscope here.

Gemini

Your sign has a reputation for being talkative, intellectual, and TBH, quite the gossip, so Leo season has you feeling right at home as it lights up your third house of communication. Read your full Gemini horoscope here.

Cancer

Leo season has you in the mood to add some extra digits to your bank account—after all, it’s when the sun is in your second house of finances and possessions. Read your full Cancer horoscope here.

Leo

The the sun has officially entered your zodiac sign and it’s showering you with golden rays of light. Time to be your most unapologetically fierce self, because during Leo season, absolutely nothing can hold you back. Read your full Leo horoscope here.

Virgo

During Leo season, the sun is in your quiet 12th house of the subconscious, meaning that you’re more in touch with your imagination and your dreams than real life. Read your full Virgo horoscope here.

Libra

With Mercury—planet of communication and thought—entering your 11th house on August 4, you’re spending the month talking about big ideas that could change the world for the better. Read your full Libra horoscope here.

Scorpio

Leo season means your 10th house of career is fully activated and you’re ready to enlist yourself in competitions and fight for the win! Read your full Scorpio horoscope here.

Sagittarius

The sun is in your ninth house of expansion and adventure, and you’re taking a step back and giving the big picture a good look. The world has so much to offer—why get hung up on just one small detail? Read your full Sagittarius horoscope here.

Capricorn

When Mercury—planet of communication and cognitive function—enters your eighth house on August 4, you’ll uncovering deeper truths, engaging in vulnerable conversations and building up the strength to move on. Read your full Capricorn horoscope here.

Aquarius

Leo season has you craving human connection as the sun radiates passion throughout your seventh house of partnerships and you feel a desire to strengthen your relationships. Read your full Aquarius horoscope here.

Pisces

The month begins with the Leo sun sending power to your productive sixth house of work and health. Now is not the time to zone out, Pisces; you want to banish procrastination and prove to yourself that you can get anything done if you put your mind to it! Read your full Pisces horoscope here.