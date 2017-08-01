What the Zodiac Has In Store This Month: Your August 2017 Horoscope

The heat is ON in August. The sun and Mars are blazing through the lion’s constellation, with a super Solar Eclipse on the 21st (2:30 pm EST). This is a highly charged new moon and a powerful portal for change, so set your intentions and take action all month long.
The Lunar Eclipse on August 7th (at 2:11 pm EST) is highly social and action-packed; however, the run-up to this full moon feels tense, with the same issues rehashed on the 15th and 17th.
Mercury enters into a foggy connection with nebulous Neptune on the 9th and retrogrades through scrupulous Virgo on the 13th. Loosen the reigns; confusion is guaranteed during this hazy spell, so turn on your fog lights until early September!
Leo: July 23–August 22
August is a game-changer, Leo! You can use the weeks ahead to totally reinvent yourself, starting fresh in every way imaginable. With a Solar Eclipse in your sign on August 21st, it’s a powerful month to get clear on personal intentions for the remainder of 2017.
With a bright outlook, August fills you with vitality—yet it gets even better on the 26th, when beautiful momentum is regained across your passions, from romance to personal talents.
Note that there could be tension in conversation during the first week of the month, and you might need to have extra vigilance around finances after the 9th. A partnership comes to fruition on the 7th—celebrate your union!
Illustration:
Candace Napier
Virgo: August 23–September 22
Your main focus for the month ahead is closure, sweet Virgo—it’s time to shut the door on the past, and August sees you turn an important corner. Whatever you’re ready to release, let go. Take time out for the things you deem important and make the shift.
Thinking becomes foggy in weeks ahead. After the 9th, your ruler, Mercury, comes into rare alignment with elusive Neptune. Confusion in conversation is just one possibility, as information, exchanges or connection gets lost in translation. You may find yourself reworking outcomes after the 13th, when Mercury retrograde begins. Ease your grip in relationships but don’t get washed away.

Candace Napier
Libra: September 23–October 22
It’s an ideal month to enhance the connection to your network, Libra, so use your flair for socializing to initiate community activities and gravitate towards a group! You’re in a positive cycle for public recognition, meaning you're visible to peers and those in a position of authority. Leverage your recent personal growth and step up confidently!
The first week of August (as well as the 15th and 17th) could be emotionally charged, with tension potentially arising at home, so tread lightly. It’s likely you’ll work better with space to think, so create a sanctuary that allows you to take a step back from the demands. Save the 7th as date night—passions peak!

Candace Napier
Scorpio: October 23–November 21
August is peppered with challenges and magical moments, yet it’s vital you power ahead, letting your ambitious streak rule! Plans that were thriving could seem blocked, but use the 7th to regroup as support’s available on this special day.
A highly energized cycle propels you forward: Your career, reputation or public position are glowing with potential. Be visible and set goals throughout the month, affirming your intentions between the 20th and 22nd. Tangible rewards can begin to manifest after the 26th.
There are opportunities to mingle, although romantic notions, friendship and all manner of connection are easily confused after the 9th. Strive for clarity among your peers.

Candace Napier
Sagittarius: November 22–December 21
It’s your season for exciting adventures: August presents permission to launch, so set your sights and arrows high!
You’re focused on expansion, broadcasting, study, travel or some new journey of enlightenment and you hae opportunities for a fresh start! Personal progress will seem so much easier after the 26th, so set the gears in motion.
Tension’s smattered throughout the month, and confidence levels could be challenged, particularly on the 4th, 15th and 17th. However, the 10th, 13th and 20th through 23rd are golden days. Your ambitious streak kicks in on the 23rd, so be extra vigilant with communications connected to your reputation in weeks ahead.

Candace Napier
Capricorn: December 22–January 19
Private affairs hold your attention now. Contractual agreements, financial issues, shared spaces or matters of the heart are strongly highlighted throughout the month, with new beginnings for a solid merger (or demerger) of assets. The 13th, 22nd and 26th are milestones, edging your story further towards resolution.
You’ve experienced growth around your career or worldly position, and the first week of August tasks you with assimilating long-term ambitions with a very personal agenda. There’s clarity around finances and your role on the 7th.
A friend or partner may present a different perspective on the 15th. Take it easy; it’s a powerful day for blossoming relationships.

Candace Napier
Aquarius: January 20–February 18
Relationships take center stage in August, so begin again in partnership, whether it's business, friendship, matrimonial, or otherwise. Make strides towards your ideal union in weeks ahead and note that August 21st and 22nd are ideal for monumental pairing.
However, exchanges aren’t guaranteed to be smooth sailing, and you may have to negotiate agreements several times over. Gather thoughts as best you can before speaking; conversations can get off track quickly—curb power struggles before they escalate.
It’s all about you on the 7th, so fly your flag and celebrate progress you've made since January. The full moon shines brightly in your zodiac sign, Aqua, so make the most of this stellar personal moment.

Candace Napier
Pisces: February 19–March 20
How you fill your schedule can be radically overhauled in August, with sweeping changes around work (and those you work with), routine tasks and everyday habits. There are opportunities to improve health and wellness, too, with new beginnings in the most efficient area of your horoscope.
Positive outcomes resulting from your efforts could include progress in career matters or your position of responsibility at month's end. Until then, drive full steam ahead.
There’s still plenty of space for fun and romance, but exchanges can go awry. After the 9th there’s confusion; and after the 13th you may need to revisit the details. Be clear in conversation and emphatic in emails.

Candace Napier
Aries: March 21–April 19
It’s a passionate, romantic month for rams! Channel playful enthusiasm, running with projects that bring you joy, whether it's something that’s recently captured your interest or been on your radar for awhile.
Despite being pulled in different directions, your home life’s looking gorgeous, and there’s plenty of practical thinking fueling your fun. Watch out for routine errors from the 9th, and even more so after the 13th—it's a great time to revise the details, but potentially mighty confusing.
The 21st and 22nd are power days; follow through on your intentions and by the 26th you’ll turn your dreams to gold. Celebrate and acknowledge your community on the 7th, embracing diverse friendships.

Candace Napier
Taurus: April 20–May 20
Family and your roots are a firm focus this month, with fresh starts promised in your home zone. Take time to rest and nest, invigorating your personal sanctuary. Efforts made to secure your foundations see a union, contract or financial merger progressing nicely on the 26th!
Know that your busy schedule could create tensions early in August, leaving you wondering why you’re working so hard. However, the 7th delivers recognition—acknowledge your achievements, Tauro.
August is also gorgeous for connection—the 10th and 12th are especially divine! Mercury will retrograde, creating havoc in the fun, flirty area of your horoscope, so make extra effort when it comes to communication around social and romantic engagements.

Candace Napier
Gemini: May 21–June 21
Home is highlighted throughout the month; there’s a spell of confusion and you could feel a bit overwhelmed after the 9th, as domestic interests must be balanced with your public role.
Life can become even more confusing after the 13th, when Mercury retrogrades in household matters. Avoid permanent decisions, as it’s likely you’ll retrace your steps.
It’s an auspicious time to be boldly curious, pursuing interests and connection—begin a new course of study that lights you up! Intensity soars the first week of August around your current passion. Conversations with partners in business or love inspire progress towards month's end, when you could be ready to take relationships seriously.

Candace Napier
Cancer: June 22–July 22
You might be feeling extra lavish this month, with focus firmly landing on finances and earnings. Strive for positive fresh starts around income and be optimistic about your role; breathe life and confidence into the way you generate money—set up a savings plan, identify new revenue streams or pay down debt.
Note that the first week of August could see strained relationships. Similarly, the 15th and 17th are intense. Resources could arrive on the 7th or a partner could pull through for you.
Mercury will retrograde in your communication zone on the 9th, and though you’re keen to connect, be discerning in conversation through early September.

Candace Napier