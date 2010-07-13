StyleCaster
Audrina Patridge Bares Her Abs For Bongo

Kerry Pieri
by

For all of you The Hills haters waiting to finally bid adieu to Audrina Patridge after the show’s series finale tonight, get ready for that hardly famous visage to keep popping up, starting with a new ad campaign for Bongo (the brand is relaunching for Fall 2010).

The juniors line has a legacy of enlisting why-are-they-famous faces for its marketing efforts including other reality TV mainstays Kim Kardashian, Nicole Richie and Patridge’s co-star Kristin Cavallari.

For her part, Ryan Cabrera’s ex will make in-store appearances and host a launch party and she’s psyched about it. “Generations of women, including my mom and sisters, have loved this iconic brand, and its exciting to be a part of something that is so classically cool, American, Patridge explains.

Watch for the ad campaign to hit books including Cosmopolitan and Teen Vogue this September. Bongo shoes and accessories retail for under $40 and will relaunch at Sears and Kmart exclusively in mid-July.

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the campaign below:
All photos: Tony Duran, courtesy of Bongo.

