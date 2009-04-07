StyleCaster
Audrey Tautou Plays Chanel, Wears Chanel

How appropriate that the star of Anne Fontaine’s new Coco Chanel biopic, “Coco Avant Chanel” (Coco Before Chanel), is wearing a dress from the label’s most recent couture collection. According to WWD, Audrey Tautou wore a strapless black and white floral Chanel frock to the premiere of the film at a Champs-Elysées theater in Paris last night. The French actress is actually from the very same region of France as Coco herself and revealed she’s also a wiz seamstress, having been taught to sew as a child by her grandmother.

In what seems like a string of movies and documentaries about legendary designers, I am especially looking forward to this one if not for the costumes alone.

 

