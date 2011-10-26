Audrey Hepburn’s Love of Rome Displayed in Museum Exhibit

In case you needed more of a reason to book your Roman holiday, the Ara Pacis museum will open their”Audrey in Rome“exhibit today. The show illustrates the legendary actress’ love affair with the city spanning way beyond shooting the filmRoman Holiday with Gregory Peck, which catapulted the British actress to international stardom.

It seems the starlet experienced three lives in the Eternal City — as an actress (“Roman Holiday,” “The Nun’s Story,” “War and Peace”), mother and UNICEF Ambassador. The stories told through 150 photographs of Hepburn in Rome, many of them catching her going about her private life after she settled in the city following her marriage to Italian neuro-psychiatristAndrea Dotti, with whom she had a son, Luca, in 1970.

Among the photographs and videos you will also findHepburn’s personal belongings including oversized sunglasses, scarves and dresses and the lepice de rsistance: the green Vespa scooter on which Hepburn filmed her role as “Princess Ann” in Roman Holiday.

The Telegraph reports theproceeds from the show will go to the UN Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), for which Hepburn served as a goodwill ambassador before dying of cancer in 1993 aged 63.

“Audrey in Rome” will runat Ara Pacis until Dec. 4 of this year. I’ve marked my calendar for a visit — stay tuned for my photographs to come.