Audrey Hepburn’s Lace Oscar Dress Goes Up For Auction

In the final scene of the film Roman Holiday, Audrey Hepburn sports a gorgeous lace dress designed by famed movie fashion designer Edith Head. Months later, as the actress collected her Best Actress Oscar for Roman Holiday, the iconic actress wore a version of the same white gown. Hepburn famously dubbed this garment her “lucky dress,” and now, for a small fortune, you may be able to get your paws on this piece of movie and fashion history.

According to Vogue UK, the dress is set to be auctioned off by Kerry Taylor Actions, the same auction house that sold the sheer dress worn by the Duchess of Cambridge to her university fashion show when her prince allegedly fell in love with her.

Kerry Taylor describes the magic of Hepburn’s dress, gushing: “The original dress was designed by Edith Head for the film, but for the Oscar night — Audrey altered the bodice — in essence she Givenchy–fied it.”

The auction will take place on Tuesday, November 29th, with prices estimated to be between40,000 to 60,000. It’s a hefty sum, but one lucky mortal will walk away with a gown as significant for its aesthetic perfection as it is for its historical meaning.