20 Rare Photos of Audrey Hepburn You’ve Never Seen

by
Among fashion lovers, Audrey Hepburn is cited as a style icon, but perhaps it would be more fair to say that Holly Golightly—her character in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”—is truly the icon that should be referenced.

A quick Google search reiterates that idea, as the first images that surface of Hepburn are varied portrayals of the actress in full-on Golightly garb: sleeveless black Givenchy cocktail dress, opera-length gloves, high bun, dramatic cigarette. Second to those images on Google are photos of Hepburn in her other outfit we all reference when: The very Fosse-esque mix of cropped black skinnies, black flats, and a tight black turtleneck—her wardrobe from 1957’s “Funny Face.”

Both outfits are, by all accounts, quite chic, though they’re costumes. Hepburn—despite having made 27 movies—has become  has synonymous with these two very specific looks, even to people who haven’t ever seen “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” or “Funny Face,” probably because they accentuated her inherently gamine aesthetic.

In the interest of expanding your view on the actress (and giving you a little more to ammo when you call her a style icon), we’ve decided to sift through photos that don’t include black cocktail dresses or cigarette holders. Many of the photos we found showcase Hepburn during her off time—at events, between takes, and as an older woman, when most of her time was dedicated to her work as a UNICEF ambassador. So click through the gallery above for 20 photos of Audrey Hepburn you’ve probably never seen, and read below for a quick primer on her life, from ingenue to Oscar winner.

Name: Audrey Hepburn, though some reports say she was born as Audrey Kathleen Ruston
Born: 1929 in Brussels, Belgium.
Skills: Hepburn trained as a ballet dancer and appeared in plays before starting a film career.
Big break: Playing the lead role of Princess Ann in 1953’s “Roman Holiday” alongside Gregory Peck, which earned her an Oscar.
Marriages: Actor Mel Ferrer, whom she married in 1954 and divorced in 1968. Italian psychiatrist Andrea Dotti, whom she married in 1969. Dotti reportedly began having affair with younger women, and they divorced in 1982  From 1980 until her death, Hepburn lived and was romantically involved with Dutch actor Robert Wolders.
Children: Sean Ferrer and Lucca Dotti
Humanitarian work: Hepburn was appointed Goodwill Ambassador of UNICEF, and received multiple honors for her work, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, presented to her by then-president George Bush.
Died: 1993 of appendiceal cancer.

1949: A young Audrey (right) playing the role of a Christmas doll during rehearsals for a children's show at the Cambridge theater, in England.  

Photo: Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

1949: Chorus girls from the show 'Sauce Tartare' at the Cambridge Theatre in London keep cool on the roof of the theatre with a block of ice. Audrey is the one on the right. 

Photo: Ron Case/Getty Images

1950: Hepburn rehearsing at a ballet barre, circa 1950.

Photo: Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

1954: Audrey Hepburn adjusts her make-up off the set of 'Sabrina'  directed by Billy Wilder. 

Photo: John Kobal Foundation/Getty Images

1954: Audrey on her honeymoon in Switzerland after marrying actor Mel Ferrer. 

Photo: Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

1955: Check out those enviable eyebrows

Photo: Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Hepburn in 1955. 

Photo: Michael Ochs Archives

1956: Hepburn with new husband, actor Mel Ferrer

Photo: Michael Ochs Archives

1958: A long-haired Hepburn attends an event in Los Angeles.

Photo: Michael Ochs Archives

Early 1960s: Hepburn wears a bonnet at a charity dinner.

Photo: Michael Ochs Archives

1961: Hepburn cycles between film stages with her beloved Yorkshire terrier, 'Mr Famous'. 

Photo: John Kobal Foundation/Getty Images

1961: Audrey Hepburn wearing a white satin evening gown and long gloves. 

Photo: Fox Photos/Getty Images

1966: Hepburn unwinds by the pool in St Tropez during filming of "Two For The Road." 

Photo: Terry O'Neill/Getty Images

1966: Hepburn and actor Albert Finney having a swim during a break from filming 'Two For The Road.'

Photo: Terry O'Neill/Getty Images

1966: Audrey Hepburn playing cricket in San Tropez. 

Photo: Terry O'Neill/Getty Images

Hepburn golfing.

1969:Hepburn and second new husband Andrea Dotti leave the Town Hall after their civil ceremony.

Photo: Getty Images/Getty Images

1988: Actor Gregory Peck and Hepburn attend the First Annual Lighthouse for the Blind's Winternight Gala at The Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York, an event which honored Hepburn.

Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Audrey Hepburn at the 8th Annual Night of Stars Fashion Festival

Photo: Ron Galella/WireImage

1992: The actress a year before her death in Paris, during a press conference after her return from Somalia where she was as UNICEF ambassador. 

Photo: THIERRY SALIOU/AFP/Getty Images

