Check Out These Colorized Vintage Photos of Stars Like Audrey Hepburn

Julie Gerstein
by
You might have seen it before, but chances are you’ve never seen it done so well: Vintage photos recolorized and touched up so that they look super-contemporary. Photo studios and artists including Jordan Lloyd, Sanna Dullaway, and Dana Keller have all taken to colorizing and touching up famous images to make them seem brand new.

The effect? Mesmerizing! In fact, they’re so realistic that we can totally imagine running into gamine Audrey Hepburn on the streets of Williamsburg. Or seeing a hipster-fied Charlie Chaplin at some dingy nightclub. Or even young, fresh-faced Elizabeth Taylor sunning herself on the sands at Tulum.

Click through the gallery to see all the vintage photos—in color!

How unbelievably modern does Audrey Hepburn look here? 

Ditto for this shot of incredibly beautiful Elizabeth Taylor. 

Who's this guy? Why a handsome, young Charlie Chaplin.

The iconic World War II V-Day photo takes on a totally new life when recolorized.

