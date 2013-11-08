Check Out These Colorized Vintage Photos of Stars Like Audrey Hepburn

You might have seen it before, but chances are you’ve never seen it done so well: Vintage photos recolorized and touched up so that they look super-contemporary. Photo studios and artists including Jordan Lloyd, Sanna Dullaway, and Dana Keller have all taken to colorizing and touching up famous images to make them seem brand new.

The effect? Mesmerizing! In fact, they’re so realistic that we can totally imagine running into gamine Audrey Hepburn on the streets of Williamsburg. Or seeing a hipster-fied Charlie Chaplin at some dingy nightclub. Or even young, fresh-faced Elizabeth Taylor sunning herself on the sands at Tulum.

Click through the gallery to see all the vintage photos—in color!