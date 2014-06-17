Setting Sail: An Original Swimwear Editorial

StyleCaster Presents is a platform that spotlights amazing fashion editorials, creative photography, and innovative design work—all submitted by our vast network of creative collaborators. Our mission is to showcase the depth and breadth of creative thinking across many fields and many different perspectives. Every week, we publish a different feature that’s been hand-picked and curated by our editorial team to inspire, delight, and entertain. Want to see if your work highlighted on ? Head over to our submissions page for more information on how you can be a part of the series!

This week, photographer Audrey Froggatt shot on the high seas boarding the Shearwater yacht, one of New York City’s only floating landmarks, dating back to 1929. A collaboration with stylist Faustina Rose, the duo took inspiration from summer blockbuster Wolf of Wall Street, and styled images with this seasons favorite swim and resort wear.

Photographer: Audrey Froggatt

Stylist: Faustina Rose

Hair: Ryan Stone

Makeup: Logan Greenwood, Jess Plummer

Model: Danielle Knudson, James Besteman

Location: Manhattan By Sail Yacht, Famed Production Studios