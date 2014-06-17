StyleCaster
Share

Setting Sail: An Original Swimwear Editorial

What's hot
StyleCaster

Setting Sail: An Original Swimwear Editorial

by
107 Shares
Setting Sail: An Original Swimwear Editorial
10 Start slideshow

StyleCaster Presents is a platform that spotlights amazing fashion editorials, creative photography, and innovative design work—all submitted by our vast network of creative collaborators. Our mission is to showcase the depth and breadth of creative thinking across many fields and many different perspectives. Every week, we publish a different feature that’s been hand-picked and curated by our editorial team to inspire, delight, and entertain. Want to see if your work highlighted on StyleCaster.com? Head over to our submissions page for more information on how you can be a part of the series!

This week, photographer Audrey Froggatt shot on the high seas boarding the Shearwater yacht, one of New York City’s only floating landmarks, dating back to 1929. A collaboration with stylist Faustina Rose, the duo took inspiration from summer blockbuster Wolf of Wall Street, and styled images with this seasons favorite swim and resort wear.

Photographer: Audrey Froggatt

Stylist: Faustina Rose

Hair: Ryan Stone

Makeup: Logan Greenwood, Jess Plummer

Model: Danielle Knudson, James Besteman

Location: Manhattan By Sail Yacht, Famed Production Studios

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10

Her: sweater, Novis; skirt, Kaelen; belt, Suzi Roher; shoes, Carolinna Espinosa. 

him: shirt, Richard Chai; swim trunks, Original Penguin; shoes, Tretorn. 

 

Location: Manhattan by Sail

swimsuit, Aquarella Swimwear; earrings, Wouters & Hendrix, shoes, Paul Andrew; belly chain, Cornelia Webb. 

swimming trunks, Original Penguin; bracelet, Swarovski. 

Her: swimsuit, cover up, Meskita; shoes, Carolinna Espinosa; earrings, Wousters & Hendrix; necklace 1, Losselliani; necklace 2, Erickson Beamon Rocks. Him: swimming trunks, Original Penguin; bracelet, Swarovski. 

Location: Manhattan by Sail

Her:dress, Oasis; shoes, Carolinna Espinosa; belt, Suzi Roher; hat, Helen Kaminski. Him: shorts, Richard Chai; shoes, United Nude; button down, Original Penguin.

 

Location: Manhattan by Sail

Her: top, shorts, Milly; blazer, shoes, Tocca; necklace, Corelina Webb; bag, Jennifer Mak. Him: top, Richard Chai; shorts, Original Penguin; shoes, Tretorn. 

 

Location: Manhattan by Sail

swimsuit, cover up, Meskita; shoes, Carolinna Espinosa; earrings, Wousters & Hendrix; necklace 1, Iosselliani; necklace 2, Erickson Beamon Rocks. 

Her: dress, Tocca; necklace 1, Erickson Beamon Rocks; necklace 2, hair comb, Erickson Beamon; necklace 3, Cornelia Webb; necklace 4, Dalila Pasotti; earrings, Wouters & Hendrix; rings, Cornelia Webb; shoes, Alejandro Ingelmo.  Him: shoes, United Nude; pants, stylist's own; top, Bellucci Napoli; ring, Swarovski. 

Her: dress, Tocca; necklace, Pono by Joan Goodman. Him: pants, stylists own; shoes, United Nude; bow tie, Men In Cities; top, Bellucci Napoli. 

Her: dress, Lela Rose; necklace, belt, Pono by Joan Goodman; earrings, Wouters & Hendrix; shoes, Alejandro Inglemo. Him: shirt, Bellucci Napoli; suit, Richard Chai; shoes, United Nude.  

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Best and Brightest Nail Polishes for Summer

Best and Brightest Nail Polishes for Summer
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share