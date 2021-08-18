Audible Is Giving Free Subscriptions & Books to Students—Get the Deal Before It’s Gone

But first—books. Audible’s student discount of 2021 means free books for back to school. But the deal won’t last the whole school year, which means that students who want to take advantage of the promotion should do so soon to complete their school reading list at no cost. So what does Audible’s student discount include? Read on for those details.

From August 17 to September 30, 2021, students with Prime Student accounts can receive a free—yes, free—three-month subscription to Audible Premium Plus, which allows them unlimited to access to thousands of audio books and podcasts. (The deal also saves them almost $45—or $14.95 per month—from Audible‘s usual price.) But there’s more. Audible’s student discount also includes three free audio books that students can keep forever. That means that students can download English class classics like To Kill a Mockingbird, The Great Gatsby and Fahrenhenheit 451 to read later in the school year. Or students could download young adult favorites like Normal People, Red, White & Royal Blue and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before to read on their own time.

Audible’s student discount, however, is only available to Prime Student subscribers. The good thing is that Prime Student offers a free six-month subscription to new members. After that, it costs $6.49 per month, which is half the price of an Amazon Prime subscription. For more details about Audible Premium Plus, Prime Student and Audible’s student discount, read on ahead.

What is Audible Premium Plus?

Audible offers two subscription plans: Audible Plus and Audible Premium Plus. Both plans offer subscribers unlimited access to thousands of audiobooks, podcasts and original audio series. Audible Premium Plus, however, lets users download one premium selection title per month to keep forever. Audible Plus costs $7.95 per month, while Audible Premium Plus costs $14.95 per month. Both plans offer 30-day free trials. Prime members get two premium selection titles with their Audible Premium Plus free trials, instead of the usual one.

How does Audible Premium Plus work?

Audible Plus and Audible Premium Plus work much like a streaming app, where subscribers can browse or search for the book they want and stream it instantly from the app. Audible also offers offline listening and the ability to save books to your library. With Audible Premium Plus, subscribers receive one credit per month that can be used to download any title forever. If there isn’t a book you want to download that month, subscribers can also save their credits for up to one year.

How much is Audible’s student discount?

With Audible’s student discount, Prime Student members can subscribe to Audible Premium Plus for three free months, as well as download three free titles to keep forever. The deal runs from August 17 to September 30, 2021. After the three free months are over, student can subscribe to Audible Plus for $7.95 per month or Audible Premium Plus $14.95 per month.

With a Prime Student membership, however, students still have access to Prime Reading, which is a library of more than 2,500 e-books, magazines and comic books available to Prime members for free. Some of the books also have Audible companions that can be listened to for free. Prime Reading also includes one free pre-release e-book each month from an editors’ list of choices. Prime Student members can also receive a free two-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited, which includes more than 2 million e-books, as well as thousands of audio books. So there are still ways to read books for free even after Audible’s student discount ends.

What is Prime Student?

Prime Student is Amazon Prime for students, and includes the same benefits as Prime memberships. Those benefits include Prime Delivery (which includes free one-day delivery, free same-day delivery and free two-hour grocery delivery), as well as free Prime Reading, Prime Music and Prime Video accounts. Prime Student also includes other benefits like two free months of Kindle Unlimited, 99 cents per month for Amazon Music Unlimited, as well as 99-cent-per-month subscriptions to Prime Video channels like Showtime, Lifetime, Shudder and History. Other benefits include free food delivery with Grubhub+, up to 10 percent off of flights and hotels with Student Universe, one free month of Course Hero, a homework help service, and three free months of Calm, a meditation app.

How much does Prime Student cost?

Prime Student offers a free six-month subscription to new subscribers. After the free six months are over, students can subscribe to Prime Student for $6.49 per month, which is half the price of the regular Prime membership. to sign up for Prime Student, students need a .edu email, the name of their university and their expected graduation year. If you don’t have a .edu email, subscribers can also verify their student status with a photo of their student ID, their transcript or current class list, their tuition bill or their official acceptance letter. To learn more about Prime Student or to subscribe, click here.

