Audible Is More than 50% Off Right Now—Here’s How to Read Books For Super Cheap

If you love books, but don’t have much time (or space) for physical copies, you may want to know about Audible’s free trial and how much it costs for an Audible Plus or Audible Premium Plus subscription.

For those who don’t know, Audible is Amazon’s online audiobook service that allows users to stream thousands of hours of content from their smart devices. Along with audiobooks, Audible also provides subscribers with access to thousands of hours of podcast and original content, such as documentaries and theater and sleep programs.

If you’re on-the-go or just don’t have the room in your home to store dozens (OK—hundreds) of books, Audible may be service for you. Read on ahead for what to know about Audible’s free trial and how much it costs.

How much is Audible?

Audible offers two subscription tiers: Audible Plus for $7.95 per month and Audible Premium Plus $14.95. However!!! If you sign up between June 2 to June 30, you can subscribe to Audible Premium Plus for just $6.95 per month for your first four months thanks to Amazon Prime Month. The sale is a 53 percent discount from Audible Premium Plus’ regular price and saves customers an impressive $32.

So what’s the difference between Audible Plus and Audible Premium Plus? Well, both tiers offer subscribers unlimited access to thousands of audiobooks, podcasts and original content in Audible’s library. However, Audible Premium Plus subscribers also receive one “credit” per month, which can be used to download a premium selection title—a.k.a. a newer or more popular book that may not be available in Audible’s base library.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can receive two “credits” per month with your Audible Premium Plus subscription, which allows you to download two premium selection titles. Audible credits expire one year after they’re issued, so be sure to use them to download books you want to listen to from your reading list.

What is Audible’s free trial?

Audible Premium Plus offers a 30-day free trial, which allows users to access everything a regular subscriber would have: one “credit” for a a premium selection title and access to thousands of Audiobooks, podcasts and original content. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you will also receive two “credits” with your Audible Premium Plus free trial. Users can cancel their free trial at anytime, which means that if there’s a new book you really want to read but don’t want to pay for, you can sign up for Audible Premium Plus’ free trial, use the credit to download the audiobook and then cancel your trial before you’re charged.

If you do like Audible Premium Plus after your free trial, however, the service costs a regular price of $14.95 per month and $6.95 per month if you subscribe between June 2 and June 30. If you find yourself just reading books from the base library and not using the “credit,” you can also subscribe to Audible Plus, which costs $7.95 per month but does not provide a “credit” for a premium selection title. There you have it, everything you need to know about Audible and how to read books for cheap online.

Audible Premium Plus is on sale for $6.95 per month from June 2 to June 30. Subscribe here.

