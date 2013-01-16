On the Auction Block: A Leather Picnic Basket and a 1958 Jaguar XK

If you think high-stakes auctions are all rare art and diamond tiaras, think again.

Auctions heading to the block this week have something to offer collectors of every ilk: millionaire nerds will relish in the super-rare “Amazing Fantasy #15″—the 1967 Marvel comic that documents the birth of Spider-Man—while sporty types can furbish their private ski chalets with Christies’ lot of rare vintage ski posters.

And don’t worry, history buffs: we have you covered with an official NASA autograph from the first man on the moon and a (totally creepy) 1809 “History of Witches.” If that all sounds a tad heady, kick back in the park with a Victorian leather-encased picnic basket which—thank goodness—comes with its own glass olive jar.

1 of 10 19th Century Cameo Shell Necklace: Hand-carved shell cameos were a major status symbol during the Victorian era, so why not resurrect the look with this palmier-link choker, which features seven female and male figures with a frog-shaped clasp. Estimated $8,100 - $11,000, January 16 at Bonhams. Photo: Bonhams/Bonhams Charles Towne Painting: Maybe it's all the "Downton Abbey" we've been watching, but we think this classic Charles Towne oil painting—which depicts two red-coated gents setting out on a hunt—would lend a little old-timey sophistication to our living room. Estimated $64,000 - $97,000, January 23 at Bonhams. Photo: Bonhams/Bonhams A History of Witches: Perfect for next year's Halloween party, this creepy tome was published in 1809 by J. Neilson Booksellers, and outlines the "history" of the resident witches of Renfrewshire, Scotland. Bidding starts at $150, January 17 at Heritage Auctions. Photo: Heritage Auctions/Heritage Auctions 1958 Jaguar XK150S: Introduced in 1957, the elegant XK 150 was the predecessor to Jaguar's mega-popular E-type. Of the 9,382 models built, only 2,172 were left handed "open two seaters"—making this particular car, which hits Bonhams this week, a rare breed indeed. Estimated $120,000 - 150,000, January 17 at Bonhams. Photo: Bonhams/Bonhams James Dean: This hot pink piece of Hollywood memorabilia bears the loopy penmanship of legendary hunk, James Dean, and reads "To Natalie, my best, James Dean." A bit impersonal, perhaps, but we bet Natalie was satisfied . Bidding starts at $2246, January 16 at RR Auction. Photo: RR Auction/RR Auction Neil Armstrong: This official NASA photo of a smiling Neil Armstrong is signed by the astronaut himself in blue felt tip pen. To borrow a phrase from Armstrong's plastic successor, Buzz Lightyear, the price for this piece of space race history could rise to "infinity and beyond. Bidding starts at $2,988, January 16 at RR Auction. Photo: RR Auction/RR Auction Leather-Cased Picnic Set Circa 1900: People really knew how to picnic at the turn of the century, as evidenced by this leather four-person set by Walter Thornhill & Co, which features a suede-lined compartment holding a pair of cut glass decanters, four nickelled cups, an olive jar, four enamelled plates and two leather cutlery holders. Estimated $10,000 - $15,000, January 17 at Bonhams. Photo: Bonhams/Bonhams Vintage Ski Posters: Looking to furnish your new ski chalet with a few atmospheric accents? Lucky for you, a lot of mint-condition vintage ski posters hits Christies this week. Our top pick: the colorful 1930 Roger Broders lithograph, "Sports d'Hiver." Estimated $8,030 - $11,242, Janaury 23 at Christies. Photo: Christies/Christies Rare Spider-Man: Nerds, rejoice: a super-rare Marvel comic—the 1962 "Amazing Fantasy #15,"which documents the origin and first appearance of Spider-Man—hits Heritage Auctions this week. Bidding starts at $3,500, January 20 at Heritage Auctions. Photo: Heritage Auctions/Heritage Auctions The Wright Brothers: Aviation enthusiasts will clamor for this 1909 photo of Orville and Wilbur Wright posing with three French pilots. A hand-written note on the bottom left corner reads, "a souvenir of our school days at Pau." Bidding starts at $16,924, January 16 at RR Auction. Photo: RR Auction/RR Auction


















