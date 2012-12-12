On the Auction Block: A Frank Lloyd Wright Window and the “Casablanca” Piano

There’s catalog shopping, and then there’s auction catalog shopping—and trust us, if you can afford it, the latter is always preferable.

Particularly when the new listings include things like a signed nude calendar of Marilyn Monroe (currently $4,000 at Heritage Auctions) or a the iconic piano from “Casablanca” (estimated to go for upwards of $1 million at Sotheby’s).

Of course, if you’re not much for film nostalgia, maybe an original colored glass window by Frank Lloyd Wright is more your speed.

What dream auctions would get your bid this week? Tell us in the comments below.