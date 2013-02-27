On the Auction Block: An Edith Piaf Autograph and a Rare Piano

Collectors of every ilk will relish the well-rounded mix of valuable merch heading to the block this week.

For full-throttle fun, Bonham’s Oxford Collector’s Motor Cars sale features hundreds of elegant automobiles, including a bright yellow 1968 Ferrari GTO.

Looking for an unusual addition to your modern art collection? Chuck Close may be known for his floor-to-ceiling portraiture, but a rare Polaroid—taped into a foam core frame—is sure to fetch a pretty penny at Christies this week.

Here, the top 10 most extravagant pieces that are pulling at our purse strings.

Chuck Close, "Kathy": Perhaps because he's known primarily for his large-scale portraiture, we're totally smitten by this mini Chuck Close polaroid photo, which is mounted with masking tape onto a simple foam core frame. Estimate $8,000 - $12,00, March 5 at Christies. Photo: Christies/Christies

Edith Piaf Autograph: This moody portrait of Edith Piath cradling her face in her hands features the diva's loopy signature and a soft, pearly finish. Currently at $477, March 13 at RR Auction. Photo: RR Auction/RR Auction Edo Blade: You don't have to be a martial arts master to appreciate this elegant, hand-carved blade, which dates back to the Edo period and features a shimmery metallic-inlaid hilt. Estimated $650 to $1300, February 27 at Bonhams. Photo: Bonhams/Bonhams

1968 Ferrari 365/250 GT: The iconic Ferrari GT was introduced in 1959, and became an instant sensation for its racetrack-meets-highway aesthetics and functionality. The car will always be a head-turner, but the hot yellow hue gives this particular edition extra pizazz. Estimated $300,000 - $380,000, March 2 at Bonhams. Photo: Bonhams/Bonhams Jackie O in White: This romantic 7 x 9 photo features the Kennedy family clad in their Sunday best—Jackie in a white shift and matching gloves (of course), and the kids in coordinating white ensembles. Currently at $433, March 13 at RR Auction. Photo: RR Auction/RR Auction 1950 Jaguar MkV: Also heading to Bonham's this week is an elegant 1945 Jaguar MkV, which was meticulously maintained in its pre-war condition by the current owner. Fewer than 10,500 types were built, so this cool cruiser is a rare find indeed. Estimated $98,000 - $110,000, March 2 at Bonhams. Photo: Bonhams/Bonhams Baby Krishna: This early 19th century sculpture depicts the infant god Krishna rocking a belt, a two-row necklace, and beaded anklets. Estimated $1,214 - $1,820, February 27 at Christies. Photo: Christies/Christies Ruhlmann Piano: Looking to make a statement in your old-fashioned parlour? This walnut and macassar ebony Ruhlmann piano will do the trick, with patinated bronze lyre-shaped pedals and real ivory keys. Estimated $400,000 to $600,000, March 6 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys Swiss Travel Books: Who needs Frommers? These leather-bound tomes by Simier helped shape the national identity of Switzerland, depicting not only the country's natural scenery, but art works, portraits and historical sites. Estimated $45,000 to $60,000, February 28 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys Springbank 30-Year-Old Whiskey: End the day right with a tumbler of rare Springbank whiskey, which was bottled and distilled by the J & A Mitchell Co and comes in an elegant cedar collector's box. Estimated $610 to $910, February 27 at Bonhams. Photo: Bonhams/Bonhams


















