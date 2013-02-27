StyleCaster
Share

On the Auction Block: An Edith Piaf Autograph and a Rare Piano

What's hot
StyleCaster

On the Auction Block: An Edith Piaf Autograph and a Rare Piano

Blair Pfander
by
On the Auction Block: An Edith Piaf Autograph and a Rare Piano
10 Start slideshow

Collectors of every ilk will relish the well-rounded mix of valuable merch heading to the block this week.
For full-throttle fun, Bonham’s Oxford Collector’s Motor Cars sale features hundreds of elegant automobiles, including a bright yellow 1968 Ferrari GTO.
Looking for an unusual addition to your modern art collection? Chuck Close may be known for his floor-to-ceiling portraiture, but a rare Polaroid—taped into a foam core frame—is sure to fetch a pretty penny at Christies this week.
Here, the top 10 most extravagant pieces that are pulling at our purse strings.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10


Chuck Close, "Kathy": Perhaps because he's known primarily for his large-scale portraiture, we're totally smitten by this mini Chuck Close polaroid photo, which is mounted with masking tape onto a simple foam core frame. Estimate $8,000 - $12,00, March 5 at Christies.

Photo: Christies/Christies


Edith Piaf Autograph: This moody portrait of Edith Piath cradling her face in her hands features the diva's loopy signature and a soft, pearly finish. Currently at $477, March 13 at RR Auction.

Photo: RR Auction/RR Auction

Edo Blade: You don't have to be a martial arts master to appreciate this elegant, hand-carved blade, which dates back to the Edo period and features a shimmery metallic-inlaid hilt. Estimated $650 to $1300, February 27 at Bonhams.

Photo: Bonhams/Bonhams


1968 Ferrari 365/250 GT: The iconic Ferrari GT was introduced in 1959, and became an instant sensation for its racetrack-meets-highway aesthetics and functionality. The car will always be a head-turner, but the hot yellow hue gives this particular edition extra pizazz. Estimated $300,000 - $380,000, March 2 at Bonhams.

Photo: Bonhams/Bonhams

Jackie O in White: This romantic 7 x 9 photo features the Kennedy family clad in their Sunday best—Jackie in a white shift and matching gloves (of course), and the kids in coordinating white ensembles. Currently at $433, March 13 at RR Auction.

Photo: RR Auction/RR Auction

1950 Jaguar MkV:  Also heading to Bonham's this week is an elegant 1945 Jaguar MkV, which was meticulously maintained in its pre-war condition by the current owner. Fewer than 10,500 types were built, so this cool cruiser is a rare find indeed. Estimated $98,000 - $110,000, March 2 at Bonhams.

Photo: Bonhams/Bonhams

Baby Krishna: This early 19th century sculpture depicts the infant god Krishna rocking a belt, a two-row necklace, and beaded anklets. Estimated $1,214 - $1,820, February 27 at Christies.

Photo: Christies/Christies

Ruhlmann Piano: Looking to make a statement in your old-fashioned parlour? This walnut and macassar ebony Ruhlmann piano will do the trick, with patinated bronze lyre-shaped pedals and real ivory keys. Estimated $400,000 to $600,000, March 6 at Sothebys.

Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys

Swiss Travel Books: Who needs Frommers? These leather-bound tomes by Simier helped shape the national identity of Switzerland, depicting not only the country's natural scenery, but art works, portraits and historical sites. Estimated $45,000 to $60,000, February 28 at Sothebys.

Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys

Springbank 30-Year-Old Whiskey: End the day right with a tumbler of rare Springbank whiskey, which was bottled and distilled by the J & A Mitchell Co and comes in an elegant cedar collector's box. Estimated $610 to $910, February 27 at Bonhams.

Photo: Bonhams/Bonhams

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Instagram Insta-Glam: Old Hollywood Glamour

Instagram Insta-Glam: Old Hollywood Glamour
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share