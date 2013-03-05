On the Auction Block: Basquiat, Keith Haring, and a Jupiter Globe

If big names and instantly recognizable works are what you seek, have your wallet ready this March, when original works from Jean Michel Basquiat, Keith Haring, and Pablo Picasso head to Sotheby’s Contemporary Art sale.

Looking for something more off-beat? Collectible globes are a big category for top auction houses, but we’ve never seen one quite so covetible as the red and orange Jupiter globe (designed by astronomical artist, Ralph Turner) heading to Bonham‘s Air and Space sale.

And what could be more appropriate than spending big on an historic relic from one of history’s greatest shoppers? This month, a letter penned by none other than Marie Antoinette—ordering the “upkeep and nourishment of several of our officers”—heads to RR Auction.

1 of 10 Jean-Michel Basquiat, "Untitled": This particularly spooky 1983 Basquiat painting—which is executed in dark black and white rather than the artist's typical technicolor palette—is from an edition of 10 of the artist's proofs. Estimated $700,000 - $1,000,000, March 7 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys Jupiter Globe: Plenty of people furnish their homes with big, impressive globes, but our inner geek is coveting this unusual Jupiter edition, which was designed by astronomical artist Ralph Turner in the 1970's and will sell at Bonhams' upcoming "Air and Space" auction later this month. Estimated $3,000 - $5,000, March 25 at Bonhams. Photo: Bonhams/Bonhams Keith Haring. Keith Haring is best known for his dancing figures, which makes this more aggressive work, all the more interesting. Estimated $300,000 - $500,000, March 7 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys Marie Antoinette Letter: Arguably one of the most opulent ladies in western history, trinkets from Marie Antoinette's life are surprisingly scarce. The loopy, elaborate penmanship in this letter—which orders the "upkeep and nourishment of several of our officers"—perfectly reflects the Dauphine's over-the-top lifestyle. Current bid at $3,287, March 17 at RRAuction. Photo: RRAuction/RRAuction A Cultured Pearl and Diamond Necklace, by Schoeffel: Strings of pearls will always be in style, and these golden cultured pearls—which come with single disc spacers and a diamond spherical clasp—would make a glitzy addition to any jewelry box. Estimated $7,510 - $10,514, March 20 at Christies. Photo: Christies/Christies Pablo Picasso Ceramics: In addition to painting and sculpture, Pablo Picasso occasionally dabbled in ceramics. This 1948 collection of 12 dishes and plates comes with a special "Picasso" stamp, and feature cheery red, green, black, and white motifs. Estimated $30,000 - $40,000 GBP, March 19 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys Pope Hat: Pope Pius XI (1792-1878)—who reigned for a whopping 32-years after ascending to the papal throne in 1846—was probably never very far from his white solideo. While we don't recommend actually wearing the historic cap, it would make a pretty remarkable addition to a mantlepiece. Now at $587, March 13 at RRAuction. Photo: RRAuction/RRAuction A Sultanabad Carpet: This massive twelve by eighteen foot Sultanabad carpet dates from the late 19th century, and features a zig-zagging, asymmetrical floral motif. Estimated $22,000 - $28,000, March 5 at Bonhams. Photo: Bonhams/Bonhams Akshobya Work: With such a colorful artistic tradition, it's no surprise that Tibet is the "land of smiles." This 13th century depiction of Akshobya wearing a multicolored translucent dhoti, tiered tiara, and elaborate beaded jewelry is certain to be a showpiece no matter what room you put it in. Estimated $600,000 - $800,000, March 19 at Christies. Photo: Christies/Christies Yoshitomo Nara: Come April, the first-ever private collection of Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara will hit Sotheby's, comprised of 35 groups of paintings from the late '80s to present day. We're particularly keen on Nara's "Sleepless Night (Standing)," which depicts a little girl standing in a blue nightgown. Estimated $3,200,000 - $4,800,000, April 5 at Sothebys. Photo: Sothebys/Sothebys


















