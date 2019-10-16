I’m Honestly Living for Aubrey Plaza’s Sexy See-Through Shirt Look

Scroll To See More Images

Hot take: Aubrey Plaza is the coolest person on the planet. She’s an incredible actress, a little bit weird and knows! How! To! Dress!—No notes. As evidenced by Aubrey Plaza’s Jojo Rabbit red carpet premiere outfit, the star has some serious sartorial chops, and I cannot get enough. Seriously, if you don’t have a big old crush on Aubrey Plaza, you’re doing it wrong. How can someone be beyond cool, irreverent, spooky and hot AF at the same time?! Somehow Aubrey Plaza manages to be all that and more, and her recent red carpet ensemble has me swooning.

At the premiere of the new film Jojo Rabbit—a project she’s not even in, but still strutted the red carpet for—Plaza donned the sleekest all-black outfit. The actress paired a sexy see-through collared blouse with a lacy bralette, and I can’t breathe. Does anyone know CPR, because Aubrey Plaza’s outfit has caused me to fall on the floor, and I don’t know if I can get back up. Is this an intentional thirst trap, Aubs?! Because if so, you better believe it’s working.

It truly is the year of the bra/bralette as a top, and I’m not mad about it. I’ve seen so many blazer-and-bra ensembles, but nothing compares to Aubrey Plaza’s see-through top and lacy bralette. It’s elegant, sexy and even features some sparkles. As if I couldn’t love the actress more, here she is with an incredible fall outfit. In fact, I might have to try and recreate this for all my autumnal parties. You could even wear this outfit with a bit of cool Halloween makeup and create a spooky-ass witch costume. Basically, we have Aubrey Plaza to thank for a lot of things—but especially this sexy look. Excuse me while I faint again.