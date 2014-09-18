Aubrey Plaza Will Be the Voice of Grumpy Cat in Holiday Movie

When Lifetime first announced plans to create a made-for-TV holiday movie around Grumpy Cat, the first question on many folks’ minds (ours included) was: Will Grumpy Cat talk? Well, the answer is yes, and Lifetime has officially announced who’ll be the voice: Aubrey Plaza.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “Parks and Recreation” star is slated to voice the pouty-faced kitty during a holiday-themed special called “The Worst Christmas Ever,” set to air on Lifetime in late November. The plot of the special apparently centers on Grumpy Cat (née Tardar Sauce), a sour pet-store cat who is befriended by a 12-year-old girl.

Jane Lynch was reportedly in talks to voice Grumpy Cat initially, but allegedly turned down the offer after she won an Emmy in August.

What do you think—is Aubrey Plaza the perfect voice for Grumpy Cat?