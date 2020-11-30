Aubrey Plaza on Her New Film ‘Black Bear’ & the Story Behind That Viral Michael Cera Photo

Aubrey Plaza is the queen of indie movies, so it’s no surprise that her newest film, Black Bear, is another indie must-see to add to her filmography.

In Black Bear, Plaza, who is also a producer on the film, stars as Allison, a filmmaker-actress staying at a remote lake house in the Adirondack Mountains who becomes embroiled in a toxic love triangle. “The script is probably one of the most unique scripts I’ve ever read,” Plaza tells StyleCaster of Black Bear. I can’t even—had to read this, like,five times before I even understand it. The character is just so complex and the things that happen to her are just so extreme that it felt like, wow, this is a really, really, really challenging part, and I’m so terrified of it. But usually if you’re scared of something, you got to do it. So I felt like I needed to dove into this nightmare.”

Along with Black Bear, StyleCaster also asked Plaza about a viral photo of her and Michael Cera at Chuck-E-Cheese surrounded by fans. The picture has been circulating the internet for years, so, of course, we had to ask Plaza for an explanation.

“I knew this picture was going to was going to haunt me forever. OK. Michael and I were dating. We drove across the country together. We went on a very romantic road trip together. All I know is that we were in Chuck-E-Cheese. I don’t know,” she recalls.

As for why her face reacted the way it does in the photo, Plaza had this to say: “I could not believe the amount of girls that came over to our booth at that point. Michael Cera could not walk down a street without a little girls crying. I mean, and he’s so recognizable. But we couldn’t go anywhere. We were in the middle of America, just like walking into a Chuck-E-Cheese and just causing total chaos. I remember that moment very well. And I was like, I’ll never get to see that picture. But, man, what a picture.”

Black Bear premieres on November 5.

