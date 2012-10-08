Au Revoir, “Gossip Girl”: A Look Back at the Cast’s Most Stylish Moments

Six years ago, a little show called “Gossip Girl” came into our lives, and tonight its final season begins. We’ve watched the cast members come of age on television — as well as on the red carpet — and we’ve loved every minute of it.

Part of what’s made the show so great is that when it started, everyone was a relative unknown. Sure, Blake Lively had flexed her “acting” chops in “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,” but it was “Gossip Girl” that made her the fashion It girl she is today. Same goes for her costar Leighton Meester, who’s on the way to big-screen stardom thanks to her role on the CW drama.

Of course, these two leading ladies aren’t the only cast members who’ve made their mark on the fashion world. Lest we forget Taylor Momsen, who has become a something of an icon of young goths, and Ed Westwick — whose dapper style has made him appear much like his real-life version of his character Chuck Bass.

In honor of tonight’s premiere, click through the gallery above for a look at some of the cast’s most stylish red carpet moments!