Attention Londonites: Fashionistas And Jocks Unite

Ladies (and gents!): take your marks, get set, go! If you happen to be fortunate enough to be London based, bound or bred, you have an awesome new exhibit soon to be available to your eager little eyes.

With the 2012 Olympics just around the corner, the host city is celebrating the integration of fashion and sport. Opening on February 4 at the Fashion Museum in Bath, an exhibit displaying iconic athletic garb will be showcased. (We think this might be a show we could actually convince our boyfriends to accompany us to).

Not only will historical pieces like a uniform of the Park Tobogganing Club be featured, but there will also be modern fashions to celebrate the connection between the two directions. We can’t make it, but if you can, go and tell us how it is. Please!

Photo courtesy of Sipa.