Attention – Add It To The Stack!

I’m a pretty big pro-armpartyist. My wrist are adorned in Shashi and most recently the Starbucks “Create Jobs For USA” bracelet. Wrist flare is a pretty easy and stylish way to make your outfit even better. Not to mention it’s been street style bait for heavyweight photogs.

That being said — I’m always looking for something new to add to my wrists; the more the merrier I always say. Hip, hip, horray – I’ve found something to add. Most recently, CFDA award winning designer, Chris Benz has collaborated with Movado. The end result? Some seriosuly colorful and fun watches that turn any outfit from drab to fab. The limited edition watch is available for $550 (can you really put a price on a good watch though?) and is available for purchase here.