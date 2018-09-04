The Sweatproof Beauty Products Athletes Swear By When Competing

For powerhouse athletes such as Serena Williams, Aly Raisman and Chloe Kim, beauty is the last thing on their minds. When you’re smashing your opponent on the tennis court or nailing a move on the balance beam, there’s no time to worry about whether your eyeliner is smudge-free, which is why many athletes keep their look minimal, with little to no makeup.
But minimal makeup doesn’t mean makeup-free. Many athletes still wear their staple products, such as eyeliner and mascara, to give them a confidence boost when competing. And you bet these products are sweatproof. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the sweatproof beauty products female athletes swear by on the field, from the eye makeup that won’t bleed no matter how hot the sun is to the skin-care products that clean out even the thickest layer of sweat. Summer might be ending, but these products are year-round.
Serena Williams
Aly Raisman
Gymnasts are known for the tight buns they wear when competing. But when sweat and backflips come into play, keeping that bun secure can be tough, which is why Raisman swears by one specific hairspray: Living Proof's Flex Shaping Hairspray. "You have to be so clean in gymnastics,” Raisman told InStyle. “If your hair is loose, your body feels loose.”
As for how she replenishes her skin's moisture after washing the sweat off, Raisman told The Cut that her favorite moisturizer is Revision's D.E.J. Face Cream. "It just is really moisturizing and it helps to even out your skin tone. I love the feeling of washing your face after a workout when you’re all sweaty and then coming out and putting lotion and cream on," Raisman said.
Living Proof Flex Shaping hair spray, available at Amazon
Revision Skincare D.E.J. face cream, available at Amazon
Chloe Kim
As a snowboarder, Kim battles a lot of elements. Along with sweat, she also has to deal with sun, dryness, elevation and a slew of other obstacles. So to keep her skin sun-protected and moisturized (even when she's sweating a storm), Kim uses Laneige's BB cushion, which she credits for her "killer glow." “As snowboarders, we’re constantly looking at products to combat all the elements for our skin and hair—the cold, dryness, high elevation, sun and wind take a toll," Kim told StyleCaster.
As for the sweatproof products she recommends, Kim swears by Stila's waterproof eyeliner and Too Faced's mascara, which withstand both sweat and nature. "My go-to these days is Stila’s Waterproof Eyeliner and Too Faced Mascara. They keep it all in place while I sweat and in the elements," she said.
Laneige BB Cushion Pore Blur, available at Amazon
Stila Stay All Day waterproof liquid eyeliner, $22 at Sephora
Too Faced Better Than Sex mascara, available at Amazon
Maria Sharapova
Sharapova wears "zero makeup" on the tennis court. "I can't risk it running into my eyes," she told Harper's Bazaar. But when she gets home, she has a specific routine to clean her hair.
Oribe Signature shampoo, available at Amazon
Nastia Liukin
As an Olympic gymnast, Liukin knows how much sweat and grime can get in your pores, which is why at the end of the day, she takes special care to clean her skin—including taking off her makeup. Like celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Liukin is a big fan of Neutrogena's makeup wipes, which take care of her sweat and makeup. "Neutrogena's makeup wipes are perfect for not only taking your sweat and dirt off but also all makeup, including waterproof mascaras," Liukin told Byrdie.
Neutrogena Makeup Remover facial cleansing towelettes, available at Amazon
Venus Williams
Unlike her sister, Serena, Venus swears by a different waterproof eyeliner on the tennis court. Though both sisters stay within the Milani family, Venus's favorite is the brand's Stay Put waterproof eyeliner pencil, which she claims to not smudge—no matter how sweaty she gets. “I like this waterproof eyeliner by Milani because it’s amazing and it doesn’t smudge on the court,” she told Well + Good.
Milani Stay Put waterproof eyeliner pencil, available at Amazon
Gabby Douglas
Like a lot of athletes on this list, Douglas keeps it natural when she's competing, other than some natural-looking lip gloss from CoverGirl. However, after she wore non-waterproof mascara at an Olympic trials, the gymnast discovered the importance of a waterproof formula, which is when she also started using CoverGirl's mascara.
"I definitely cannot live without CoverGirl lip gloss, it's so glossy and natural for me. And I just love the CoverGirl mascara. Definitely waterproof. After trials I figured that out—I was crying and my eyes were burning!" Douglas told Elle.
CoverGirl LashBlast volume mascara, available at Amazon
CoverGirl Outlast All-Day lip gloss, available at Amazon
Aja Evans
At the end of the day, Evans, an Olympic bobsledder, needs a sensitive but tough body wash to clean the grit and grime that formed on her skin after a day of sweating. She told Today that her favorite is Olay's Cleansing Infusion hydrating body wash, claiming that the product leaves her feeling "clean, hydrated and moisturized. "I love taking care of my skin, and I need to get all dirt, sweat and impurities out," Evans said.
Olay Cleansing Infusion hydrating body wash, available at Amazon
