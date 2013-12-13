Athena Calderone Shares Her Holiday Table Setting

Blogger and interior designer Athena Calderone lives a life that chic fantasies are made of. No surprise here, her vision for the perfect holiday tablescape is both approachable and utterly glamourous all at once (we don’t know how she does it).

Calderone shared with Harper’s Bazaar: “The holidays certainly express a time for family, tradition, celebration, nostalgia, gratitude and indulgence but it’s also a time for swooning—another excuse to create beauty, magic, and fantasy. Truth be told, I tend to get overly excited and often lose myself too willingly as I dive down the rabbit hole of creation for my holiday table scape. I do believe I executed my goal and have broken down the four distinct elements.”

Some of the unique items on the table that we are utterly obsessed with include wooden spoons that Calderone turned into place cards with chalkboard paint, and the pomegranates that are part of the table’s decor. One key lesson to take away from Calderone’s table is that if you stick with a consistent color palette (in this case black and grey) then you can experiment and have fun.

