At My Desk: Shoe Designer Alejandro Ingelmo Keeps Art Books and Leather

You can tell a lot about a person by snooping through their desk: Are they the tchotchke type, or the gold-plated staples type? Do they scribble their thoughts in a Moleskine notebook, or Postalco?

We already feel more familiar with New York City based shoe designer Alejandro Ingelmo after checking out his cool workspace, which is cluttered with sketches, leather swatches and cubby holes teeming with pictures and reference snaps.

Just don’t ask him to put anything in a file box.



1. Pencil and Paper: “Just like in grade school—‘did everyone come with their pencil and paper today?,'” Ingelmo joked.”It’s really the simplest and most natural thing for me. I love to sketch. If I have an idea in my head, its got to be drawn out. The best way for me to understand something is to get it out of my head and onto the paper. How else are you going to describe it to somebody else?”

2. Cubby Holes: “I like to see everything on my desk, that’s why I use these cubbies,” Ingelmo explains. “It depends what materials I’m working with at the time, but I’ll keep fabric samples, sketches, what have you. I’m a visual person. I would never be able to survive with a filing cabinet, having things stored away. I have to see things. That’s why there are so many pockets in my desk…I like to know where things are and have things in front of me.”

3. Leather Samples: “There’s always a lot of leather on my desk, but they change every season. It’s good to keep them in front of me, so I can design with things like finer leathers that you wouldn’t see very often.”

4. Personal Photos: “So my mom went through a whole phase going back through her old photo albums and everything and started finding all these pictures of the kids. This is of me with my aunt, me with my dad, me with my mom when I was younger. I guess I don’t know what to do with it.”

5. Shoe Samples: “I always have shoes from the next or current season lying on my desk.”

6. Grandpa’s Kicks: “These are my grandfather’s shoes—he made them. I always use them for inspiration no matter what I’m doing. It reminds me of my heritage, and how there are always things you should never compromise. It’s all about the details. These remind me of my family, heritage, and also my values. They’re a constant source of inspiration.”

7. Books: “Some of these are books that have been given to me recently and I just haven’t had time to put them away yet,” says Ingelmo. “I have one book here about a furniture designer, Carlo Mollino, who I really love. His work is very architectural. And then the second book was given to me by the CFDA.”

Photography by: Lianna Tarantin