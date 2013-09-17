At My Desk: Rue La La’s EVP Has Two iPhones and a Snow Globe Collection

You can tell a lot about a person by snooping through their desk: Are they the tchotchke type, or the gold-plated staples type? Do they scribble their thoughts in a Moleskine notebook, or Postalco? Our At My Desk series offers an up-close-and-personal glimpse at some seriously stylish office spaces.

With his crisp suit and Tom Ford glasses, Michael Mosca oozes sophistication, which is hardly surprising given his pedigree. Before landing at e-commerce flash sales site Rue La La, where he oversees the Living division as Executive Vice President and General Manager, Mosca had high-powered roles at Williams-Sonoma, Martha Stewart, and Kate’s Paperie.

We checked out Mosca’s meticulously organized office, getting some workspace inspiration along the way.



1. Tote Bag: “I have a home in Maine and I’ve been using this Dermond Peterson [tote] as my beach bag,” Mosca shared. “They hand-carve all of their designs into blocks and then hand print them. They made this one custom for an event we had at the Brimfield Antique Show.”

2. Snow Globes: “I love these snow globes from a company in Vermont called Cool Snow Globes,” Mosca said. “A husband and wife team make them and they have the best snow … like a blizzard!”

3. Pantone Notebooks: “The MoMA store sells Pantone notebooks and they’ve become my signature,” explained Mosca. “They’re the perfect size and I always know which one is mine.”

4. Marketing Books: “This is a book with visual references to all of the sales events we’ve done on the site in the last few months,” Mosca shared. “Sunday Supper is something we do every Sunday. We usually curate them ourselves, but lately we’ve had special guests, like Chef Amanda Freitag, curate their favorite products and share recipes.”

5. Multiple iPhones: “I’m an Apple guy and I have two of everything—two iPhones, two iPads, etc. One is for personal and the other is for Rue,” says Mosca. “I have to say though I hung on to my Blackberry for a very long time. I was the last person in the office to have one.”



6. Candles: “One of my buyers just brought over this candle from Archipelago. We’re thinking about using them for holiday.”

7. Storage Box: “These boxes from Swing Design are great and come in a bunch of beautiful colors,” shared Mosca. “They’re meant for jewelry, but I use them for my business cards and stationery. I was turned onto the whole paper world when I worked with Kate’s Paperie. I know people say this all the time, but handwritten notes really are a lost art form.”

8. Coffee Mug: “We have a lot of ‘Rue-isms’—you’ll find them on notebooks, mugs, on our boxes … My favorite one is: ‘Willpower is not actually a power.’”



9. Inspiration Boards: “These are inspiration boards for some things we have in development. When we put our events together it’s helpful to show these boards to the creative team so they know what we were thinking when we were curating the items,” explains Mosca.

MORE:

At My Desk: EMM Group’s Logan Rich Chabina Can’t Go To Work Without Her Blackberry Or Dog

At My Desk: Shoe Designer Alejandro Ingelmo Keeps Art Books and Leather