At My Desk: EMM Group’s Logan Rich Chabina Can’t Go To Work Without Her Blackberry Or Dog

You can tell a lot about a person by snooping through their desk: Are they the tchotchke type, or the gold-plated staples type? Do they scribble their thoughts in a Moleskine notebook, or Postalco?

As the Director of Events and Public Relations for lifestyle conglomerate EMM Group’s properties, Logan Rich Chabina perpetually has a full plate of events to oversee—especially come New York Fashion Week as her team is planning a slew of happenings at the soon-to-be-opened La Cenita (formerly Abe & Arthur’s). We stopped by Chabina’s Meatpacking District office in New York City to see where some of the most buzzed about events get planned.



1. Positive Affirmations: “Positivity and negativity are both contagious—especially in a high-stress work environment,” says Chabina. “I do my best to lead with positivity.”



2. Computers: “I have two computer screens so that I can move things from one to the other,” explains Chabina. “For example, I can do a search on the web on one monitor and pull it into a presentation on the other one.”

3. Paperweight: “This paperweight says “The best things in life are free; the second best are very expensive.” It reminds me to keep everything in perspective—we all need a work/life balance.”

4. Blackberry: “It might seem like a throw away item, but my Blackberry is by far the most important thing on my desk,” Chabina shared. “I have it with me at all times—it’s at the sink when I shower…I’m loyal to Blackberry because of the keyboard. I love fun stuff, but at the end of the day functionality comes first.”



5. Corkboard: “The board has a mix of things: notes from my husband, a shoot that my dog was in, some images for an event we’re working on with Saks during Fashion Week, and an article my husband was recently in,” says Chabina.

6. Binder: “This is in an inspiration binder for La Cenita,” says Chabina. “It has plating ideas and other random inspiration ideas that we can eventually translate when working on our private events.”

7. Wedding Photo: “My husband is my best friend. We both work very hard and very long hours so I like having this picture to remind me that no matter what we’re always together.”

8. Work Project: “We’re opening our newest property, La Cenita, during New York Fashion Week,” notes Chabina. “This is a sample mockup of a branded item we might send out for the friends and family launch.”

9. iPad: “I use the iPad for a lot on our site visits when I’m bringing clients to properties that aren’t finished yet. Sometimes it’s hard for them to imagine what things might look like so it helps to be able to pull up digitized versions.”

10. Hors d’Oeuvres Trays: “These are two of the custom hors d’oeuvres trays we use across all of our properties. As we grow our catering division, we’re working to make our style consistent at all of our properties and these clean, linear trays reflect that.”



11.Dog: “My dog comes with me to the office every day. He’s become the company mascot and I feel very lucky to not only be able to bring him, but that everyone treats him like their own.”

