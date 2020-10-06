Celebrity Fitness Trainer Tracy Anderson Wants You To Stay Healthy—Physically & Mentally

Tracy Anderson, fitness guru and trainer to stars like Jennifer Lopez and Gwenyth Paltrow, isn’t heading back to the gym IRL any time soon. “It’s just not a safe place for people to be right now,” she told STYLECASTER. “I was one of the first people to close mine and I’ll be one of the last people to open.” Her physical gym locations might be closed for the foreseeable future, but the Tracy Anderson Online Studio is revamped and better than ever.

Since going into quarantine with her family, Anderson has made sure that her workout routine is a priority in her daily life. “Showing up for your exercise routine is one of the best things you can do for your mood, for your happy hormones and for your health,” she explained. “It’s one of the best things you can do for your immune system.”

To help others bring more of those happy hormones into their lives, especially during the stressful year that has been 2020, Tracy re-launched her Tracy Anderson Online Studio with new features to help make the virtual experience feel more personal. “We launched it with the hashtag that staying in is the new going out for fitness way back in 2014,” Anderson reveals. And that messaging feels more relevant now than ever.

“We’ve been living with the shock of COVID long enough now,” muses Anderson. “So I think the first step for people to [take back control of] their health is not be in denial,” she says firmly. “This is here to stay, so what are the things that I can do to make my quality of life better and still protect myself.”

The new online studio offers features like virtual and interactive classrooms and locker rooms, a prescription office with personalized body consultation programming, and of course, weekly fitness content from Anderson, filmed in real-time.

The best part? These workouts are perfect for any sized home, whether you’re in a house in the suburbs or a small apartment in New York City. “You just need to be able to lay your body on the ground and do a snow angel,” explained Anderson. “If you can do that, if you can find that space you can be really effective with your body.”

Of course, working out is one of the best ways to keep your brain and your body in tip top shape, but what you put into your body is just as important as keeping it moving. “I don’t take a lot of supplements but I do take MitoQ, which is a form of CoQ10 which is an antioxidant that the body actually makes.” MitoQ helps the body restore itself quicker, giving you more energy to get through the day. But at the end of the day, for Anderson, it all comes back to working out. “I’ll never let it go,” she says resolutely. “I think it’s been my biggest source of strength.”

Along with taking care of her physical health, Anderson has been hyper-focused on her mental health as well. “It’s been a heavy, heavy couple of months,” she says. “Everybody’s having melt downs.” Yep, guilty as charged.

“Your mental health and your physical health really go hand in hand,” she further explained. “We all need to make an effort to have extra understanding of everyone during this time.” We’re all going through it, and we all could use a little grace from one another. And a good 30 minutes of cardio a day never hurt anyone either.