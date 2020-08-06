Totally Free At-Home Date Ideas Inspired By Power Couple Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani

Scroll To See More Images

Who says you have to go out to have a great date? There are tons of fun, free at-home date ideas to choose from, and you and your boo are limiting yourselves if you think you can’t go on a date from the comfort of your couch or your own backyard.

If you need a little inspo, might I recommend deep-stalking Hollywood’s cutest couple, aka Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani? I’ve been rooting for this unlikely duo ever since the dating rumors first started swirling years ago, and after binge-watching the music video for their duet “Happy Anywhere” a few hundred times, I’m totally stealing some of their clever at-home date ideas.

If you haven’t seen the video, it features hi-res shots of both singers crooning to one another in a dreamy field (as all good country music videos should!), but also tons of cute home video footage of Shelton and Stefani just spending time together and being in love. The lyrics “I could be happy anywhere with you” are proved true in the couple’s ability to have just as much fun at home together as they do at fancy-schmancy Hollywood events.

While I don’t have a celeb boyfriend, I do like the idea of copying some of Shelton and Stefani’s at-home date ideas, none of which require you to be famous and/or musically talented. OK, there’s one scene where the two go fishing at home, and I definitely don’t have a pond in my very small backyard, but I promise the other date ideas are far more accessible. With that, read on for some super-cute, must-try at-home date ideas that will cost you absolutely nothing.

Movie Marathon Night

If your date nights normally consist of bustling evenings out and about, give yourselves a night off and snuggle up together on the couch! Pick a movie you’ve both never seen before, or do a double feature with each of your favorite films. Consider making it a weekly thing, with a new theme each time to keep it interesting. Don’t forget the blankets, snacks and (of course!) the mood lighting.

Wine Tasting

Shelton and Stefani both enjoy a cheeky glass of wine at different points in the video, and if you and your partner drink, a wine tasting is a super fun way to get restaurant vibes at home. Grab a few bottles and set up blind taste tests for one another—rank them from best to worst and see if your favorite is actually your favorite.

Karaoke Session

OK, so Blake and Gwen aren’t singing karaoke—they’re in a real-life music video—but the inspo still stands! You don’t have to be world-famous celebs with incredible voices to turn a karaoke sesh into date night goals! Grab a bottle of wine and get silly performing your fave hits, or team up for iconic duets like “Happy Anywhere.” If you play guitar like Blake, break it out! Bonus points if you create your own TikTok-esque dances to accompany each tune.

Invite Family Over

The clip of Shelton’s and Stefani’s families all gathered around their table in the music video was probably the cutest moment in the entire thing, TBH. Family time is everything, and your S.O. should agree! Host a family dinner together, big or small, and just enjoy time with the people you love. Who says date night has to be just you two?

Bake Some Sweet Treats

A lot of people love cooking or baking for their boo, but what about getting your hands dirty in the kitchen together? You don’t have to be pro chefs to get a few cookies in the oven—TBH, I won’t judge you if you use a box mix! If you are a pro in the kitchen, consider whipping up a family recipe and see if it brings you two closer together. The best part? Your kitchen date turns into an instant dinner date as you enjoy whatever you made.

Go For A Walk

OK, so this doesn’t technically happen in the home, but around it. Make the most of your quiet neighborhood or bustling city block and take a stroll together! Leave the phones at home and just enjoy one another’s company. You might find you have some of your best conversations when you’re walking—it’s a great time to get in sync with one another. Try to plan your walk for a pretty time of day, like sunrise or golden hour.