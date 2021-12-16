Travis Scott’s Astroworld Victims All Died of Asphyxiation—Here’s What Else the Coroner’s Report Reveals

Harris County officials have formally revealed a shared cause of death among the 10 victims of Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert. According to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences medical examiner’s report, each victim’s cause of death was listed as “compression asphyxia.”

“Compression asphyxia” is the term used to describe when respiration is prevented due to external pressure on the body. Of the 10 victims, only one had another “contributory” cause of death due to the “combined toxic effects of cocaine, methamphetamine and ethanol” drugs, per the report obtained by People. The victims include Mirza Baig, 27; Rodolfo Pena, 23; Madison Dubiski, 23; Bharti Shahani, 22; Axel Avila, 21; Franco Patino, 21; Jacob Jurinek, 20; Brianna Rodriguez, 16; John Hilgert, 14; and Ezra Blount, 9. In addition to these deaths, hundreds were injured in Houston’s NRG Park on November 5, 2021, during Scott’s performance.

Following the event, Scott issued a poorly received apology via his Instagram story and claimed to be unaware of the devastation occurring in the audience in an interview with Charlamagne Tha God. However, the Sicko Mode rapper’s claims weren’t enough to keep his brand intact. The production of Scott’s hard seltzer drink, “Cacti,” was put on hold, along with the postponement of his Nike collaboration for the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack and the halted sales of the “Travis Scott Emote” via Fortnite. Film and production company, Mega64, also tweeted their decision to cancel their partnership with Scott on November 6, 2021.

However, one collaboration has since been forged. Scott has teamed up with the United States Conference of Mayors (USCM) in efforts to make concerts in the US safer in the future. The USCM is the official non-partisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. With their assistance, Scott is hoping to produce an initiative that will be announced at the 2022 USCM Winter Meeting in Washington D.C., taking place in January 2022. Heading the analysis and report is Reno Mayor, Hillary Schieve, UCSM’s vice president and chair of the conference’s Tourism, Arts, Parks, Entertainment and Sports Committee.

Until then, given the cancellation of his headlining set at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Scott will likely be invested in the birth of his second child with reality star Kylie Jenner while juggling frequent meetings between stakeholders and experts in 2022.