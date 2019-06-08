29 Astrology-Themed Gifts Your Favorite Gemini Is Sure to Love

Scroll To See More Images

It’s Gemini season, baby—my season—and will be until after June 21. If you’ve been looking for a way to spoil your favorite Gemini this month, stop right there, because I got you. There are so many Gemini-themed astrology gifts available right now that will make your astrology-loving friends, partners, even enemies swoon. (I mean, one way to throw off an enemy is to give them a gift based on their sign, right? They’d be all, what does this even mean? It sounds like a great plan to me, frankly.)

Whether you need a gift for a Gemini’s birthday or just want to do something nice for someone born during this season, you can’t go wrong with something Gemini-themed. (IDK if this is a Gemini trait, but I love a good themed gift.) Gemini is symbolized by the twins, so a lot of these Gemini gifts feature different variations of the symbol. Others feature the Gemini constellation, which, in my opinion, is a really pretty and subtle way to represent the sign. All of these gifts are tailor-made for your Gemini pals, though, so there are truly many, many options.

From banners, stickers and candles to jewelry, clothing and art prints, there are myriad Gemini-themed gifts just waiting for you to give them to a worthy Gemini. I rounded up 29 of the best and cutest Gemini gifts for you to shop right now before Gemini season ends. So give your favorite Gemini (me?!) a little something to remind them you do know their sign and it is important to you. Good karma is good karma, am I right?

1. Graphic Zodiac Flag Tapestry, $15 at Urban Outfitters

Just a little something cute for a Gemini bedroom.

2. Gemini Floral Zodiac Constellation Sticker, $2.99-$9.99 at Society6

So subtle, but so cute.

3. Watercolor Zodiac Mug, $7.99 at World Market

What would a gift guide be without a cute mug?

4. Gemini Constellation Earrings, $32 at Local Eclectic

These earrings are honestly just very cool.

5. Gemini Tee, $76 at Sugarhigh Lovestoned

Vibes on vibes on vibes.

6. Zodiac Spoon, $20 at Anthropologie

IDK why, but I feel like I need an astrology spoon.

7. Astrological Candles, $28 at Uncommon Goods

Nothing says I love you like a customized candle.

8. Gemini Pasties, $12 at Dolls Kill

LMAO.

9. Gemini Carry-All Pouch Set of 3, $49.99 at Society6

Sometimes you just gotta be in their face about it.

10. Zodiac Daily Journal, $14 at Anthropologie

This pretty journal would make such a cute gift.

11. Gemini on the Brain Beanie, $10 at Dolls Kill

Nothing says street style like a zodiac beanie.

12. Iveta Abolina For Deny Constellation Wooden Tray, $24 at Urban Outfitters

So. Freaking. Pretty.

13. Ascending Medallion Necklace, $55 at Free People

Ooooh, shiny.

14. Pastel Zodiac Sign Stemless Wine Glass, $7.99 at World Market

When you get drunk from all the wine, you’ll still remember what sign you are.

15. Gemini Vintage Tee, $20-$24 on Etsy

You can’t go wrong with a simple and cute Gemini tee.

16. Zodiac Trinket Catch-All Dish, $18 at Urban Outfitters

This little catch-all is so cute, and would look good in any Gemini’s room.

17. Gemini Print, $60 at Valfre

This print is everything to me.

18. Gemini iPhone Case, $35.99 at Society6

You can never have too many phone cases.

19. You’re My Favorite Gemini Set, $45 on Etsy

If you wanna get bougie with it, send this gift box.

20. Zodiac Silicone Spatula, $13.95 at Williams Sonoma

Yes, they really do make astrology-themed spatulas.

21. Zodiac Perfume, $40 at Uncommon Goods

Perfume for every specific zodiac sign? Yes, please.

22. Butterfly Gemini Coaster Set of 4, $15 at Society6

Because no one, not even Gemini, likes water rings on their tables.

23. Zodiac Cuff Bracelets, $22.50 at J.Crew Factory

How cute is this little Gemini bracelet?!

24. Gemini Watercolor Print, $21-$59 on Etsy

BRB, getting this print for myself.

25. Gemini Zodiac Sign Glow Earrings, $45 on Etsy

OK, these earrings are so flippin’ cool. They glow in the dark!

26. Holli Zollinger for Deny Zodiac Throw Pillow, $34 at Urban Outfitters

A throw pillow representing your sign is never a bad idea.

27. Vermeil Astrological Sign Necklace, $59.50 at Madewell

I know you know a Gemini who would wear this all the time.

28. Gemini Zodiac Ring, $69 at Mejuri

I love how subtle and pretty this ring is.

29. Gemini Zodiac Birthday Card, $3.71 on Etsy

You gotta have a Gemini-themed card, too.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.