SPANX’s Affordable Shapewear Range At Target Is A Hidden Gem

While I hate having to actually buy shapewear, I can’t deny how essential it is in my wardrobe. I love the way I look in my pieces, but most of my favorite styles come with some pretty hefty price tags. If you’re in the market for some new shapewear, I have really, really good news: I’ve just discovered ASSETS by SPANX at Target and honestly, this brand is such a game-changer. SPANX’s affordable line is truly a hidden gem, so I just had to share it with you in the name of spreading the love.

Let me take this time to say that no one actually needs to own shapewear, but it can often provide that all-around smoothing look that some people (myself included) prefer when wearing formal attire or fitted clothing in general. Plus, shapewear no longer only refers to those long compression shorts you probably already own. ASSETS by SPANX offers compression leggings, slips, underwear and bodysuits, too, so you’ve got options when it comes to matching your pieces to your desired outfits.

Oh–and did I mention that everything in the line is priced at under $50 bucks? The most expensive item in the range is the Flawless Finish Strapless Cupped Midthigh Bodysuit, retailing for just $46 bucks. Don’t let the affordable pricepoint make you think that these shapewear pieces don’t mean business, though—they’re cosigned by SPANX, one of the most in-demand shapewear brands ever, if not the one that started the craze to begin with.

I’m all for shopping SPANX, but their products are pretty expensive, so opting for ASSETS BY SPANX means you can get far more bang for your buck and still look snatched AF. Let’s hear it for balling on a budget!

Read on to shop 10 of the best pieces from ASSETS by SPANX, right now on Target’s site.

