SPANX's Affordable Shapewear Range At Target Is A Hidden Gem

SPANX's Affordable Shapewear Range At Target Is A Hidden Gem

Julia Marzovilla
SPANX's Affordable Shapewear Range At Target Is A Hidden Gem
Photo: Courtesy of ASSETS by SPANX; Adobe. Design: Cierra/STYLECASTER.

While I hate having to actually buy shapewear, I can’t deny how essential it is in my wardrobe. I love the way I look in my pieces, but most of my favorite styles come with some pretty hefty price tags. If you’re in the market for some new shapewear, I have really, really good news: I’ve  just discovered ASSETS by SPANX at Target and honestly, this brand is such a game-changer. SPANX’s affordable line is truly a hidden gem, so I just had to share it with you in the name of spreading the love.

Let me take this time to say that no one actually needs to own shapewear, but it can often provide that all-around smoothing look that some people (myself included) prefer when wearing formal attire or fitted clothing in general. Plus, shapewear no longer only refers to those long compression shorts you probably already own. ASSETS by SPANX offers compression leggings, slips, underwear and bodysuits, too, so you’ve got options when it comes to matching your pieces to your desired outfits.

Oh–and did I mention that everything in the line is priced at under $50 bucks? The most expensive item in the range is the Flawless Finish Strapless Cupped Midthigh Bodysuit, retailing for just $46 bucks. Don’t let the affordable pricepoint make you think that these shapewear pieces don’t mean business, though—they’re cosigned by SPANX, one of the most in-demand shapewear brands ever, if not the one that started the craze to begin with.

I’m all for shopping SPANX, but their products are pretty expensive, so opting for ASSETS BY SPANX means you can get far more bang for your buck and still look snatched AF. Let’s hear it for balling on a budget!

Read on to shop 10 of the best pieces from ASSETS by SPANX, right now on Target’s site.

Mid-Thigh Shaper

Starting off simple here with your basic Mid-Thigh Shaper. This pair of shorts comes in two colors and offers powerful shaping capabilities without looking bulky underneath your clothes.

All-Around Smoother Brief

If you don’t want to buy yet another pair of basic shaping shorts, consider picking up a pair of the All-Around Smoother Brief They’re just like underwear but with more sculpting power, so they won’t ride up or slip down throughout the day!

Shaping Tank Slip

If you prefer to wear an extra layer underneath your dresses, consider buying the Shaping Tank Slip. It comes in two colors and offers a flattering all-over smoothing effect.

High-Waist Mid-Thigh Super Control Shaper

If you prefer a super-snatched look, try the High Waist Mid-Thigh Super Control Shaper. The high-waisted design and control panels across the stomach and hips will give you a smooth look under absolutely anything.

All-Around Smoothers Thong

Finally, a thong that won’t ride up through the day! The All-Around Smoothers Thong is outfitted with a budge-proof leg band, so you know it’ll stay put.

Flawless Finish Strapless Cupped Midthigh Bodysuit

There are actually five (!) different ways to wear this cupped bodysuit. The built-in bra offers support, so try styling it as a racerback, criss-crossed, or the traditional way courtesy of the adjustable straps.

Seamless Slimming Leggings

These Seamless Slimming Leggings look like your go-to black pair, but they actually provide some serious slimming benefits. For only $28, these are a must-buy.

Remarkable Results Open-Bust Brief Bodysuit

You can wear your own bra with this bodysuit, which I personally love. At the same time, this seamless design and maximum compression fabric will lightly compress your stomach for a sculpted silhouette.

Micro Shaping Convertible Strap Slip

The Micro Shaping Convertable Strap Slip features 360 degrees of shapewear power in one mini dress. You can wear it five different ways courtesy of the removable cups and straps (and TBH, I’m tempted to wear it all on its own as an LBD. Don’t judge me!).

Flawless Finish Shaping Micro Low Back Cupped Bodysuit

This bodysuit has a super low back, ideal for summer tops and dresses when you want to show some skin. The brief-style underwear will disappear under even the most lightweight fabrics.

