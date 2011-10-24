Assad Mounser’s Spring Looks: All The Jewels To Save Up For!

We introduced you to New York-based jewelry designer Assad Mounser a little while back, and showed you all the bullets and claws in her fierce fall line. Now she’s just released the images from her Spring 2012 lookbook, and it’s even more covetable!

Inspired by everything from Damien Hirst‘s rainbow painted skulls to glam rock heroes such as David Bowie, the collection expertly mixes materials such as howlite skulls, spikes with neon silk thread and climbing rope to create a unique and colorful look.

While the chains and spikes remain, the Spring collection feels more polished than in seasons past. Once again, Mounser has managed to create pieces that look as natural with a plain t-shirt as they do under a tailored blazer.

Click through to see all the looks from the Spring 2012 lookbook. For more information, or to find retailers near you, visit AssadMounser.com.