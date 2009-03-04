Aspen’s Homage to the Tudors

Last night’s event for Aspen Fashion Week proved that this small, luxurious ski town can produce fashion with the best of them. Gabriel Conroy, a local couture designer showcased his latest collection, and the intricate, detailed embellishments reminded me more of Elizabethan England than a town revolving around the sport of skiing (no matter how well-appointed). From cashmere riding jackets, to jeweled and embroidered and adorned cocktail dresses, this collection was rich, lavish, and old-fashioned in the best way.

Conroy studied design at Central St. Martins in London and chose to move back to his hometown of Aspen right after completing the program to set up shop right in town. Now, he sells only to a select handful of specialty boutiques and makes custom pieces for his tony clientele.

Suiting the feel of Conroy’s clothing was a jewelry line called Gypsy that had tables overflowing with chunky cocktail rings, long necklaces, and elaborate chandelier earrings, all sourced from Turkey. Gypsy makes jewelry using old-world methods (the line is also sold at the Louvre in Paris) and it shows in the detailed metalwork and gorgeous stone settings. Confirming the Elizabethan theme of the night was the fact that one of the Gypsy rings is on the movie poster for The Other Boleyn Girl.

Who knew a ski town could be so regal?

A display of earrings from Gypsy jewelry