Asos For Spring Summer Gets Retro Pretty

Want to know what’s awesome about mass brands with serious trend focus? They make just the most fun lookbooks.

Brit brand giving that other trend-focused Brit mass brand (Topshop, shhh) the stare down is ASOS, an acronym for “As Seen on Screen.” Ultra feminine, slightly retro basics and separates get the styling treatment, with some lounge in the summer sun results.

Click through for the insanely affordable wares as well as some shoes to kill for those dark orange heeled maryjanes have had my name on them since the press preview. There’s way more where that came from at asos, plus free shipping world wide where that link leads.