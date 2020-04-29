13 Cute ASOS Pieces You Can Score At Up To 50% Off (!!!)

Few things are quite as exciting as the perfect sale. When you see that top you’ve been coveting for weeks drop in price or the perfect swimsuit available for half-off, it’s an adrenaline rush like no other. And thanks to the current ASOS sale, we’re getting hit after hit of endorphins. The ASOS site right now is seriously chock-full of summer-ready pieces at up to 50 percent off—and we’re not talking last season’s leftovers, either. New and trendy clothing and accessories are on sale and waiting to make their way into your closet. For those of you on a budget—or those who just love a good deal—this ASOS sale is a must-shop.

From midi and maxi skirts and dresses that play well with any graphic tee to poolside-ready swimsuits and the perfect black slide sandal, this sale has everything you could ever need for warm weather. Chic basics are available in spades, as are statement-making pieces and maximalist looks waiting to star in your next Instagram. There’s a little something for everyone—no matter your style, size or budget.

Of course, sifting through a sale of thousands (yes, thousands!) of articles of clothing can be a strain. You might end up with 25 different tabs open, or lose track of the one dress you told yourself you’d snag as soon as it went on sale. This is why we went through the ASOS sale and found the cutest pieces for any summer wardrobe. (You’re welcome.) Below, you’ll find 13 of our favorite ASOS pieces you can snag for up to 50 percent off right now. If you’re looking to create the perfect summer capsule wardrobe, let this shopping guide do it for you. Like any ASOS sale, though, sizes tend to sell out quickly, so don’t hesitate if you see yours. These types of sales don’t come around too often, and we are not taking this one for granted. Your summer wardrobe? Check, check and check.

1. Button Front Midi Skirt In Leopard Print

Sure, you see it everywhere, but there’s a reason that the leopard print midi skirt is so popular. It goes with everything—from your favorite graphic tee to a cute button down blouse.

2. Milkmaid Top With Lace Trim

Gingham for summer is a must—and this pink milkmaid top is an ideal warm weather situation. Pair it with high-waisted denim or a chic slip skirt.

3. Dobby Maxi Dress

Tiered dresses are in for spring and summer 2020, so hop on this trend while it’s on sale. This pretty orange hue is perfect for warm weather, too.

4. Wrangler Mom Shorts

No summer wardrobe is complete without a pair of oh-so-cute denim shorts. Trade out your mom jeans for mom shorts when the temperatures rise.

5. Straw Tote Bag

This pink straw tote bag is big enough to hold all of your beach or poolside essentials this summer. Plus, who can resist a maximalist fringe edge?

6. Wide-Leg Pants

These wide-leg polka dot pants are practically a neutral. You can wear them with another pattern (We love the pattern mixing trend!) or with a cute graphic tee. You can’t go wrong.

7. Denim Wrap Skirt

A black denim skirt is the perfect option for any season. Wear it this summer with a cute floral blouse and easily transition it to fall with over-the-knee boots and a sweater.

8. Footbed Sandals

Chunky platform sandals are back, baby. This cute Geniuns Felina pair with buckle details are a fun and easy way to test out the throwback trend this summer.

9. Crinkle Tea Jumpsuit

This might be the only summer jumpsuit you need in your closet. The neutral color makes it perfect to wear with any accessories.

10. Tie Back Bikini Top & High-Waist Bottom

This blue and white floral bikini (It’s almost a toile print, but not quite.) is truly a summer dream. Get ready for this pretty little swimsuit to star in all your Instagram photos.

11. Maxi Skirt In Vintage Floral

Who can resist a gorgeous floral maxi skirt for summer? Pair this piece with your favorite neutral graphic tee or a cropped cardigan for a perfect warm weather ensemble.

12. Factor Leather Flat Sandals

A good black slide sandal is something no summer wardrobe should be without. The gold details on these slides make them both classic and unique.

13. Splendid Linen Suit Blazer

Linen is the fabric of the summer for good reason—It’s cool enough to wear even when the temperatures are high. This pink linen suit blazer is the summer work look you definitely need to try.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.