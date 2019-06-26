StyleCaster
ASOS’ Summer Sale Makes Budget-Friendly Style Way Easier to Come by

Maggie Griswold
by
Photo: Cornel Cristian Petrus/Shutterstock.

At this point in the summer, all I care about is a good deal (and sitting by the pool a lot). I have to say, ASOS is living up to all my summer sale expectations—and, frankly, going far beyond them. The 2019 ASOS summer sale is so good, I might cry. From that going-out top you’ve been eyeing for weeks to the perfect bags for complimenting your summer ensembles, there are so many good deals.

Right now, ASOS is giving us up to 70 percent off of tons of summer-ready items. If you’ve been saving your dollars for sale season, now is the time to whip out the cash and start shopping. It can be easy to get carried away with deals this good, but just keep in mind that you’re getting way more bang for your buck than you would any other time of year. Summer sales are where it’s at, y’all, and my credit cards are (kind of) ready to do some shopping.

As per most sales, items go quickly, so make sure you snag your size before it’s gone. See those jeans you’ve been coveting in your size? Grab ’em. That dress that’s perfect for the wedding you have to go to this summer? Add to cart, baby. Summer sales are all kinds of fun, but they can get crazy. Keep your head in the game and you’re sure to come out of there with an entirely new (on sale!) wardrobe.

STYLECASTER | ASOS Summer Sale 2019
New Look Shirt with Button Front $15.50
buy it

Summer plaid is good. Pink summer plaid is better.

STYLECASTER | ASOS Summer Sale 2019
ASOS DESIGN Square Cat Eye Sunglasses $13
buy it

There’s no such thing as too many sunnies—and when those sunnies are on sale, the limit really does not exist.

STYLECASTER | ASOS Summer Sale 2019
ASOS Design Mini Sundress $17.50
buy it

Summer picnics are calling this dress’ name.

STYLECASTER | ASOS Summer Sale 2019
New Look Pleated Midi Skirt $24
buy it

Snake print and neon? It’s a summer trends dream.

STYLECASTER | ASOS Summer Sale 2019
ASOS DESIGN Jacquard Pom Pom Wrap Beach… $24.50
buy it

I sense a vacation in your future.

STYLECASTER | ASOS Summer Sale 2019
ASOS DESIGN Triangular Bamboo Beaded… $33.50
buy it

This bag is what Instagram dreams of.

STYLECASTER | ASOS Summer Sale 2019
Public Desire Heidi Snake Print Sandals $25
buy it

Snake print is basically a neutral at this point, so you can wear these heels with anything.

STYLECASTER | ASOS Summer Sale 2019
Influence Shirred Sleeve Midi Dress $38
buy it

So easy and cool for summer.

STYLECASTER | ASOS Summer Sale 2019
ASOS DESIGN Square Neck Pinafore $16.50
buy it

Pair this cutie with your favorite graphic tee.

STYLECASTER | ASOS Summer Sale 2019
ASOS DESIGN Tea Jumpsuit $27
buy it

The tie-front details on this jumpsuit are too cute.

STYLECASTER | ASOS Summer Sale 2019
ASOS DESIGN Crop Tank $9
buy it

The perfect little tank to pair with your favorite high-waisted shorts or jeans.

STYLECASTER | ASOS Summer Sale 2019
ASOS DESIGN Minimal Palm Tree Jersey… $16
buy it

Vacation vibes all day every day.

STYLECASTER | ASOS Summer Sale 2019
New Look Ditsy Wrap Swimsuit $32
buy it

Perfect for any pool party this summer.

STYLECASTER | ASOS Summer Sale 2019
Monki Midi Shirt Dress $28
buy it

Like abstract art you can wear.

STYLECASTER | ASOS Summer Sale 2019
COLLUSION Body in Lilac $9
buy it

The prettiest little bodysuit you can easily transition from hot days to warm nights.

STYLECASTER | ASOS Summer Sale 2019
ASOS DESIGN Curve Eco Swing Cami $10
buy it

You can never go wrong with a classic black cami.

STYLECASTER | ASOS Summer Sale 2019
South Beach Exclusive Half Moon Straw… $28
buy it

This is definitely the ultimate vacation bag for summer.

STYLECASTER | ASOS Summer Sale 2019
New Look Gather Front Strappy Midi Dress $18.50
buy it

This dress is so cute for any summer garden party.

STYLECASTER | ASOS Summer Sale 2019
ASOS DESIGN Button Through Top $24.50
buy it

I’m honestly just obsessed with this top.

STYLECASTER | ASOS Summer Sale 2019
ASOS DESIGN Knot Front Slinky Glam… $20
buy it

The knot front on this swimsuit! Heart eyes all day.

STYLECASTER | ASOS Summer Sale 2019
ASOS DESIGN Plunge Trapeze Maxi $21
buy it

So simple, yet so cute.

STYLECASTER | ASOS Summer Sale 2019
Parisian Cami Strap Romper $13.50
buy it

OK, how cute is this banana print?!

STYLECASTER | ASOS Summer Sale 2019
New Look MIdi Dress $19
buy it

Gingham in the summer is a must.

STYLECASTER | ASOS Summer Sale 2019
ASOS DESIGN Narrow Square Fashion… $5.50
buy it

Summer sales are the perfect time to try the tiny sunnies trend.

STYLECASTER | ASOS Summer Sale 2019
ASOS DESIGN Circle Shopper Bag $14
buy it

This bag is totally cute enough to use year-round.

STYLECASTER | ASOS Summer Sale 2019
ASOS DESIGN Linen Midi Skirt $18
buy it

Linen in the summer will keep you from overheating on blistering days.

STYLECASTER | ASOS Summer Sale 2019
ASOS DESIGN Woven Strap V-Neck Maxi… $20
buy it

I love the muted colors on this dress.

STYLECASTER | ASOS Summer Sale 2019
ASOS DESIGN Hair Scarf $6.50
buy it

Such a cute way to keep your hair up this summer.

STYLECASTER | ASOS Summer Sale 2019
Parisian Leopard Print Satin Cami Top $15
buy it

Get a little wild in this animal print tank.

STYLECASTER | ASOS Summer Sale 2019
ASOS DESIGN Jaylin Leather Espadrilles $20
buy it

A neutral sandal is a must for any summer wardrobe.

STYLECASTER | ASOS Summer Sale 2019
Parisian Stripe Wide-Leg Pants $14.50
buy it

These pants are everything to me.

STYLECASTER | ASOS Summer Sale 2019
Influence Blouson Sleeve Wrap Blouse $14.50
buy it

A fun top to pair with your favorite denim cut-offs or mid-wash jeans.

STYLECASTER | ASOS Summer Sale 2019
Club L London Plunge Ruffle Sleeve Midi… $45
buy it

Pretty in pink all summer long.

STYLECASTER | ASOS Summer Sale 2019
ASOS DESIGN Flirt Black Slides $14
buy it

Everyone should own a pair of black slide sandals, OK?!

STYLECASTER | ASOS Summer Sale 2019
ASOS DESIGN Mini Textured Pencil Dress $22
buy it

The LBD just got a button upgrade.

STYLECASTER | ASOS Summer Sale 2019
Claudia Canova Foldover Crossbody Bag $35
buy it

The cutest little brown bag to suit all your purse needs.

STYLECASTER | ASOS Summer Sale 2019
Noisy May High-Waisted Denim Shorts $24
buy it

What would a summer wardrobe be without a pair of denim shorts?

STYLECASTER | ASOS Summer Sale 2019
Missguided Mix and Match Floral Tie… $13
buy it

Tropical vibes on tropical vibes.

STYLECASTER | ASOS Summer Sale 2019
South Beach Exclusive Cross-Front Slides $16.50
buy it

BRB, buying these sandals to wear every single day.

STYLECASTER | ASOS Summer Sale 2019
ASOS DESIGN Button-Front Pinny Jumpsuit $28.50
buy it

A classic jumpsuit with a bit of an elegant upgrade.

STYLECASTER | ASOS Summer Sale 2019
ASOS DESIGN Shirred Bustier Mini Skater… $16
buy it

A shirred front and puffy sleeves? This dress has it all.

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

