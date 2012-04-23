100% Pure Love: ASOS Releases 90s-Inspired ‘Revive’ S/S ’12 Collection

Whoomp! Here it is: UK retailer ASOS has just released their brand new Revive Spring/Summer 2012 Collection that will let your body do the dip, ride the train, the Macarena, the butterfly, the running man, the roundhouse, the Electric Slide or even the Cotton Eye Joe in their loose and comfortable, athletic wear-inspired duds.

“The clothes are heavily influenced by the music of that time: light, movement-orientated items you can dance in,” says Ebru Ercon, the collection’s designer. “With this collection, I looked back to the ‘80s and early ‘90s when the youth had a very creative power that actually changed things.”

And after watching this great accompanying fashion short from London-based creative darlings Anna Walker and Zaiba Jabbar (playing Art Director and Director for the video respectively), you’ll definitely agree that’s these clothes invoke the spirit of the sportswear trend from the early 90s (even though Ms. Ercon referenced the late 80s, we have to say that we’re still getting more of that 90s vibe instead). To get that 90s feel just right for the collection’s fashion film, they even went ahead to hire a choreographer to train the models in the clip to dance it up like it was 1992!

(Not going to lie–the dance moves in the film are all that and a bag of chips.)

You can check out the phat film for yourself down below, and feel free to also check out some of our favorite looks and styles from the Revive collection in the slideshow above!

Boom shakalaka: