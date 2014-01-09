ASOS Launching a Chic and Sporty Activewear Collection With Puma

The team at U.K.-based retailer ASOS reached across the English Channel for their latest collaboration, with Germany-based sportswear brand Puma. While the two labels previously teamed up for a collection of men’s sportswear gear, this partnership—which hits Asos.com Monday, January 13—marks their first go at womenswear. And we must say: we love it.

The 90s-inspired collection focuses on creatively combining colorblocking with geometric prints and unexpected fabrics. There’s a smattering of interesting uses of lace and metallics through the line, which includes cropped hoodies, sweats, dresses, and even pencil skirts. The bold Puma logo is present, of course, and we’re especially fond of the use of what the brands call “furry teddy bear material.”

Click through the gallery to see all 12 pieces, ranging from $63 to $120, from the line! And shop it at Asos.com starting next Monday.