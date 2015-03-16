Hallelujah: ASOS Now Sells Affordable (and Stylish!) Bridesmaid Dresses

Buying a bridesmaid dress that suits everyone’s taste and body shape is hard enough, and if the bridesmaids are paying for their own dresses, there’s also the not-so-small issue of budget. Enter the ASOS bridesmaid collection: Affordable, cute, and on-trend.

The British brand might be better known for trendy-but-cheap mini dresses and affordable accessories, but the online store’s recently ramped-up occasion-wear offering is just as good as it’s everyday wear. And while the retailer offers more typical matching bridesmaids dresses, it also features fabrics and prints used across several different dress designs, so each of your friends can wear something slightly different, but in the same color.

ASOS allows anyone in the US to return their order for a full refund with 28 days of shopping, giving you plenty of time to change your mind. Plus, new designs are landing online right now--so what are you waiting for? Send this to every bride you know, stat.