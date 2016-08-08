If You’re Not Following ASOS’s Girl Gang on Instagram, You’re Missing Out

My Instagram Explore page is a pretty consistent mix of cool-as-hell fashion girls, off-color memes, and internet-famous teeny-boppers (which is to say, a decently good representation of my interests); I’m far more interested in following people than I am brands, in part because the latter tend to be pretty formulaic in their social-media strategies, even if I’ll happily spend my money with them. So I was a little perturbed at first when the ’Gram kept suggesting I follow people with handles with the prefix “@asos_,” as if they were sneakily trying to fill my feeds with thinly veiled ads. But, damn, the girls in the pics had such good style—how could I not at least peruse their #ootds?

Eventually, I caved and followed a few, noting that it was kind of nice that the Insiders, as ASOS calls its team of Instagram reps, included a mix of bloggers, musicians, models, and members of its staff (Debbie Shasanya, the first one I followed, is a coordinator for the brand’s in-house mag). What’s refreshing about the feeds is that they aren’t all ASOS, all the time—the girls (and boys) document outfits that include vintage pieces and (gasp!) other brands, along with lifestyle shots, and snaps with a bit more personality than your standard PR-moderated fare.

Of course, a good chunk of the content is shoppable—right now, the brand has 22 Insiders listed online, each with a page of picks—but with the diversity of styles and body types represented by the team (not to mention the sheer volume of products available on ASOS at any given time), I actually appreciate the curation.

Ahead, meet some of our favorite members of the crew, and feel free to blame me if you feel compelled to hit “follow.”