What: A faux fur coat with a shaggy silhouette, in a chocolate brown that has a subtle black and green shimmer.

Why: Because sometimes you just need something extra fabulous to wear on a bitterly cold day.

How: We love it over a basic white tee and dark skinny jeans for work; pair it with a long-sleeve sequin dress, tights, and stacked booties for the ultimate fall party look.

Urban Code Faux Fur Coat, $151; at ASOS