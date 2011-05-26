ASOS Fall 2011 is Mismatched, Ankle Socked and Fun

I’m not going to lie, I didn’t even know about the ASOS up until about 18 months ago. How this wonderland of fast fashion escaped me, I will never know, but once something lovely enters your life, you don’t question it, you just accept it, smile and move on.

For Fall 2011, ASOS is bringing the coats, the stacked heels, the plaid and the little dresses and mixing them all up cool Brit girl style. There’s leopard creepers, ladylike bags, fur coats and tutus. I’m not saying anyone will want all of it, but that’s the trick of mass fashion you have to appeal to all of them. I for one dig the shoes.

What about you?