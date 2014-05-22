Bummer: ASOS is Now Charging For Shipping

Well, this is a bummer: After offering shoppers free shipping on all orders, online fashion emporium ASOS will now be charging. According to a press release, you’ll still be able to qualify for free delivery if your orders are over $25, but if it’s less—which it well might be, considering ASOS’ killer prices—you’ll be charged $4.

Annoying, no? We think so, especially since another online retailer that could be considered a peripheral competitor (ahem, Zara) offers gratis shipping.

Luckily, ASOS returns are still free, so if that amazing fruit-printed bathing suit with side cutouts doesn’t look as good as you thought, it won’t cost you.