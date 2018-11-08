The ASOS Black Friday Sale Is Packed With Affordable, Statement-Making Style

Scroll To See More Images

ASOS is a one-stop shop for affordable, head-turning style—both retro and contemporary. And ASOS during Black Friday? A one-stop shop for even more affordable, head-turning style, thanks to the myriad discounts the brand offers during its ASOS Black Friday 2018 sale.

In years past, ASOS celebrated everyone’s favorite shopping holiday by offering customers a 20 percent site-wide discount. That’s right—every item listed on the website was marked down by 20 percent.

In 2017, the brand did us one better—offering a 30 percent site-wide discount. Deals on deals on deals.

Thus far, information about the ASOS Black Friday 2018 sale is pretty limited, but the brand’s led us on with a couple quick tidbits.

For one thing, the “biggest sale of the year” won’t kick off until Black Friday itself (Friday, November 23). Though some brands start offering deals weeks in advance (looking at you, Amazon), ASOS seems to be holding off until Thanksgiving comes and goes. (That said, ASOS shoppers can score 70 percent discounts on select ASOS Outlet brands right now.)

The only other thing we know? The sale will run the gamut of clothing genres. “Refresh your winter wardrobe with big discounts on your favorite items, including coats, jeans, shoes and more,” the ASOS website reads. Coats, jeans, shoes and more? We like the sound of that.

Here’s hoping ASOS’s Black Friday 2018 sale will feature the same 30 percent discount last year’s did. (And even if it doesn’t, the 20 percent discount we saw in previous years would be just as great.)

We’re already bookmarking a bunch of fall/winter staples in the hope that they’ll be on the sale menu. Browse all 17 of our statement-making favorites, below.

Tommy Jeans Colorblock Cardigan, $160 at ASOS

Your granddad’s cardigan—but make it fashion.

Denim Button-Down Jumpsuit, $67 at ASOS

This denim jumpsuit transcends seasonality.

Collusion Ribbed Sweater, $37 at ASOS

A retro sweater so stunning you won’t be able to look away.

Stradivarius Tiger Midi Skirt, $32 at ASOS

This head-turning midi is equal parts comfy and chic.

Stussy Teddy Fleece Varsity Jacket, $146 at ASOS

A teddy varsity jacket—need we say more?

Tailored Floral Set, $88 at ASOS

Pair this power suit with your favorite tights and to take it from season to season.

Miss Selfridge Crossbody, $40 at ASOS

Technicolor plaid is here to make your fall wardrobe so much more fun.

Daisy Street Faux Fur Coat, $79 at ASOS

A faux fur coat? With a hood? We’re sold.

Kangol Monty Wool Beret, $62 at ASOS

Berets are officially the cutest way to protect your head from the cold.

The Ragged Priest Knit Sweater, $79 at ASOS

We’ll take this rainbow sweater with a side of mom jeans, please.

Minimal Jumpsuit, $60 at ASOS

A jumpsuit that would work just as well during the winter as it would during the summer.

Noisy May Faux Fur Patchwork Coat, $143 at ASOS

Patchwork fleece is hard to say no to.

Fringe and Pearl Embellished Jumpsuit, $285 at ASOS

Turn heads at your annual holiday party in this striking ensemble.

Collusion Graphic Print Shirt, $35 at ASOS

Go full-bold by pairing this eye-catching button-down with its matching skirt, or pair it with black jeans for a more subtle (but still incredibly statement-making) approach.

Yellow Boucle Suit, $170 at ASOS

Cher from Clueless gets the 2018 treatment.

Lost Ink Longline Faux Fur Coat, $206 at ASOS

Colorful faux fur is too fun to pass up.

Floral Jacquard Suit, $200 at ASOS

Hard to go wrong with a power suit this sleek.