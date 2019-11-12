StyleCaster
At ASOS’ Black Friday Sale, Statement-Making Style Just Got Budget-Friendlier

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Photo: Shutterstock. Design: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

For most of the year, our wardrobes and our budgets are pitted against each other. We can have a stunning closet or a healthy bank account—striving for both is asking for too much. But during ASOS’ 2019 Black Friday sale, the two are no longer mutually exclusive. You can have that sleek dress you’ve been eyeing, or that bold sweater you’ve been coveting, or that endlessly chic coat you’ve dreamt of snuggling up in since fall began. And you can have all of that without breaking the bank. Deals on just about everything await, because ASOS is just that good to us.

While ASOS has yet to reveal exactly how its 2019 Black Friday sale is gonna go down, we have some ideas, based on how the 2018 ASOS Black Friday sale went (and how the 2017 ASOS Black Friday sale went, too). For the last two years, ASOS has treated shoppers to a 30% site-wide discount. That’s right, ASOS has offered 30% markdowns on absolutely everything on its website.

This has historically been really great for those who love to plan ahead. Instead of waiting to see which genres of clothing are on sale, you can go ahead and make a wishlist full of all those ASOS pieces you’ve been eyeing. Then, you can kick back and relax until the deals come rolling in. If ASOS does what it usually does and discounts everything by 30%, then everything on your wishlist will be part of ASOS’ 2019 Black Friday sale—meaning you can score every single ASOS piece you want at a 30% discount.

While other brands launch their Black Friday sales a few days early, ASOS typically holds off until the day of. And a quick glance at ASOS’ website reveals the brand is likely doing the same this year. “Get your calendars and your scrolling fingers at the ready,” ASOS says. “The dates to remember are November 29 until Cyber Monday on December 2.”

So mark your calendars and make those wishlists. ASOS’ 2019 Black Friday sale will be here before you know it—and you want to be prepared to make sure you save as much as possible, while stocking up on as much as possible, too.

Rachel Antonoff Margaret Velvet Midi… $368
Rachel Antonoff Margaret Velvet Midi… $368
A velvet dress so vibrant it transcends seasonality.

Monki Reversible Zip-Through Jacket $79
Monki Reversible Zip-Through Jacket $79
Not your average quilted jacket. And on top of that, it’s reversible.

New Look Leather Button-Through Pinny $37
New Look Leather Button-Through Pinny $37
Leather dresses are basically always a good idea.

New Look Curve Borg Coat $80
New Look Curve Borg Coat $80
A coat as trendy as it is snuggly—and it’s very snuggly.

Skylar Rose Plus Geo Knit Sweater $76
Skylar Rose Plus Geo Knit Sweater $76
The kind of sweater you hope to dig out of a thrift shop bin. (And while we’re at it, we’ll take those leather pants, too.)

Wednesday's Girl Sparkle Mini Swing… $29
Wednesday's Girl Sparkle Mini Swing… $29
A dress fit for summer nights, winter days, and everything in between.

Monki High-Neck Camo Print Top $32
Monki High-Neck Camo Print Top $32
Now this is a camo we can get behind.

Urbancode Leopard Faux Fur Coat $308
Urbancode Leopard Faux Fur Coat $308
Technicolor faux fur, done in a way that still feels subtle.

Liquor n Poker Plus Denim Paneled Flares $60
Liquor n Poker Plus Denim Paneled Flares $60
Paneled jeans are everywhere this season—excuse us while we snap up every pair.

Jacquard Crew Neck $119
Jacquard Crew Neck $119
Statement sweaters are our bread and butter during the calendar’s coldest months.

Whistles Darcey Drawn Belted Coat $443
Whistles Darcey Drawn Belted Coat $443
A sleek trench fit for any occasion.

& Other Stories Crushed Velvet Pants $108
& Other Stories Crushed Velvet Pants $108
All-crushed-velvet-everything is officially the move.

Zip-Front Animal Print Boilersuit $64
Zip-Front Animal Print Boilersuit $64
Give us pockets and a bold print, and we’ll be forever pleased.

New Look Faux Fur Cord Puffer Jacket $64
New Look Faux Fur Cord Puffer Jacket $64
Regular puffer coats weren’t snuggly enough—so ASOS added corduroy.

Daisy Street Retro Check Wide-Leg Pants $40
Daisy Street Retro Check Wide-Leg Pants $40
A statement pant worth integrating into your work wardrobe, stat.

Contrast Colorblock Sweater $119
Contrast Colorblock Sweater $119
A sweater sure to carry you through fall’s breeziest days—and then spring’s breeziest days, too.

Velvet Tux Suit Blazer $95
Velvet Tux Suit Blazer $95
One can never own too many velvet power suits.

Daisy Street Plus Relaxed Jumpsuit $48
Daisy Street Plus Relaxed Jumpsuit $48
Fall plaid, rendered in a fresh silhouette.

Whistles Scattered Daisy Mesh High-Neck… $89
Whistles Scattered Daisy Mesh High-Neck… $89
A top that feels a little ’80s, a little ’90s, and a little 2019, too.

Curve Brushed Check Maxi Coat $135
Curve Brushed Check Maxi Coat $135
Proof “neutrals” and “bold style” are far from mutually exclusive.

Button-Up Grid Print Jumpsuit $72
Button-Up Grid Print Jumpsuit $72
A jumpsuit so fun it might actually put a smile on your face every time you look in the mirror.

Curve Croc and Satin Midi Pencil Dress $119
Curve Croc and Satin Midi Pencil Dress $119
A dress that makes the most of both your favorite textiles.

Wide-Leg Velvet Culotte $60
Wide-Leg Velvet Culotte $60
Long live the wide-leg crop.

Moon River Belted Utility Jacket $91
Moon River Belted Utility Jacket $91
A shacket worth throwing on during those cold-but-not-too-cold days.

Glamorous Curve Wide-Leg Floral Jumpsuit $72
Glamorous Curve Wide-Leg Floral Jumpsuit $72
A decidedly autumnal take on the floral jumpsuit.

Maternity Brushed Check Coat $119
Maternity Brushed Check Coat $119
Don’t have a go-to winter coat yet? Black Friday is coming just in time.

Leather Look Long-Sleeve Mini Dress $64
Leather Look Long-Sleeve Mini Dress $64
For the shopper who wants a leather dress that’s just a little out-of-the-box.

Another Reason Relaxed Plisse Two-Piece $80
Another Reason Relaxed Plisse Two-Piece $80
A matching set worth snuggling up in all season long.

Light Vintage Wash Soft Peg Jeans $51
Light Vintage Wash Soft Peg Jeans $51
A pair of jeans that tapers perfectly at the waist and ankle? We’ll take 20.

& Other Stories Flame Print Puff-Sleeve… $122
& Other Stories Flame Print Puff-Sleeve… $122
The more delightful sweaters we can get our hands on, the better.

Orange Stripe Smock Jumpsuit $40
Orange Stripe Smock Jumpsuit $40
A jumpsuit sure to delight during any season.

Skylar Rose Zebra Knit Plus Cropped… $72
Skylar Rose Zebra Knit Plus Cropped… $72
2019’s favorite animal print looks excellent in sweater form.

Noisy May Snakeskin Faux Leather Biker… $92
Noisy May Snakeskin Faux Leather Biker… $92
When life hands you the opportunity to score a croc-style leather jacket on sale, you take it.

Reclaimed Vintage Wide-Leg Cord Jeans $56
Reclaimed Vintage Wide-Leg Cord Jeans $56
Bubblegum pink cords might not be versatile, but they’re definitely too adorable to pass up.

 

