At ASOS’ Black Friday Sale, Statement-Making Style Just Got Budget-Friendlier

For most of the year, our wardrobes and our budgets are pitted against each other. We can have a stunning closet or a healthy bank account—striving for both is asking for too much. But during ASOS’ 2019 Black Friday sale, the two are no longer mutually exclusive. You can have that sleek dress you’ve been eyeing, or that bold sweater you’ve been coveting, or that endlessly chic coat you’ve dreamt of snuggling up in since fall began. And you can have all of that without breaking the bank. Deals on just about everything await, because ASOS is just that good to us.

While ASOS has yet to reveal exactly how its 2019 Black Friday sale is gonna go down, we have some ideas, based on how the 2018 ASOS Black Friday sale went (and how the 2017 ASOS Black Friday sale went, too). For the last two years, ASOS has treated shoppers to a 30% site-wide discount. That’s right, ASOS has offered 30% markdowns on absolutely everything on its website.

This has historically been really great for those who love to plan ahead. Instead of waiting to see which genres of clothing are on sale, you can go ahead and make a wishlist full of all those ASOS pieces you’ve been eyeing. Then, you can kick back and relax until the deals come rolling in. If ASOS does what it usually does and discounts everything by 30%, then everything on your wishlist will be part of ASOS’ 2019 Black Friday sale—meaning you can score every single ASOS piece you want at a 30% discount.

While other brands launch their Black Friday sales a few days early, ASOS typically holds off until the day of. And a quick glance at ASOS’ website reveals the brand is likely doing the same this year. “Get your calendars and your scrolling fingers at the ready,” ASOS says. “The dates to remember are November 29 until Cyber Monday on December 2.”

So mark your calendars and make those wishlists. ASOS’ 2019 Black Friday sale will be here before you know it—and you want to be prepared to make sure you save as much as possible, while stocking up on as much as possible, too.

A velvet dress so vibrant it transcends seasonality.

Not your average quilted jacket. And on top of that, it’s reversible.

Leather dresses are basically always a good idea.

A coat as trendy as it is snuggly—and it’s very snuggly.

The kind of sweater you hope to dig out of a thrift shop bin. (And while we’re at it, we’ll take those leather pants, too.)

A dress fit for summer nights, winter days, and everything in between.

Now this is a camo we can get behind.

Technicolor faux fur, done in a way that still feels subtle.

Paneled jeans are everywhere this season—excuse us while we snap up every pair.

Statement sweaters are our bread and butter during the calendar’s coldest months.

A sleek trench fit for any occasion.

All-crushed-velvet-everything is officially the move.

Give us pockets and a bold print, and we’ll be forever pleased.

Regular puffer coats weren’t snuggly enough—so ASOS added corduroy.

A statement pant worth integrating into your work wardrobe, stat.

A sweater sure to carry you through fall’s breeziest days—and then spring’s breeziest days, too.

One can never own too many velvet power suits.

Fall plaid, rendered in a fresh silhouette.

A top that feels a little ’80s, a little ’90s, and a little 2019, too.

Proof “neutrals” and “bold style” are far from mutually exclusive.

A jumpsuit so fun it might actually put a smile on your face every time you look in the mirror.

A dress that makes the most of both your favorite textiles.

Long live the wide-leg crop.

A shacket worth throwing on during those cold-but-not-too-cold days.

A decidedly autumnal take on the floral jumpsuit.

Don’t have a go-to winter coat yet? Black Friday is coming just in time.

For the shopper who wants a leather dress that’s just a little out-of-the-box.

A matching set worth snuggling up in all season long.

A pair of jeans that tapers perfectly at the waist and ankle? We’ll take 20.

The more delightful sweaters we can get our hands on, the better.

A jumpsuit sure to delight during any season.

2019’s favorite animal print looks excellent in sweater form.

When life hands you the opportunity to score a croc-style leather jacket on sale, you take it.

Bubblegum pink cords might not be versatile, but they’re definitely too adorable to pass up.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.