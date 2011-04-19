ASOS Autumn/Winter 2011 Preview: We Can’t Wait Either!

I know, I know it’s barely spring and we’re already talking about Autumn/Winter. Crazy? Yes. Worth it? Absolutley. Today, the Creative Team here at StyleCaster had the opportunity to attend the ASOS Autumn/Winter 2011 collection and it did not disappoint.

A “Circus Chic” theme was in the air as editors perused pieces on lively colored lacquered boxes and models stood atop a marquee of lights. This season promises quirky sequins, bold brights and accessories that bring the drama. But don’t take my word for it Click through to see the pieces wishlists are made of.