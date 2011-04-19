StyleCaster
Share

ASOS Autumn/Winter 2011 Preview: We Can’t Wait Either!

What's hot
StyleCaster

ASOS Autumn/Winter 2011 Preview: We Can’t Wait Either!

Dee
by
ASOS Autumn/Winter 2011 Preview: We Can’t Wait Either!
36 Start slideshow

I know, I know it’s barely spring and we’re already talking about Autumn/Winter. Crazy? Yes. Worth it? Absolutley. Today, the Creative Team here at StyleCaster had the opportunity to attend the ASOS Autumn/Winter 2011 collection and it did not disappoint.

A “Circus Chic” theme was in the air as editors perused pieces on lively colored lacquered boxes and models stood atop a marquee of lights. This season promises quirky sequins, bold brights and accessories that bring the drama. But don’t take my word for it Click through to see the pieces wishlists are made of.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 36

The first look I fell in love with. Who doesn't love a Sound of Music moment??

So who else wants to jump on the waiting list for this leather??

Obsessed with the mixture of a plaid dress and glittered shoes!

So, my birthday is coming up...

The perfectly wrapped present.

Classic Fabric + Modern Shape = pre-order

Amazing styling.

Very Holly Golightly.

Stunning.

Already pairing this with things in my closet.

I love that tassels are having a moment.

Bringin'. That. Drama.

Chunky scarf anyone?

Just a little something to update you're classics.

Nicki Minaj x Keith Haring... and I can't wait to get them in the studio!

The Perfect LRD.

Don't you wish your boyfriend dressed like this??

This one's for you @stylecasterTV

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Did Snooki Inspire This Vogue Russia Beauty Editorial?

Did Snooki Inspire This Vogue Russia Beauty Editorial?
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share